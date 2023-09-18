NovelVox Earns “Best Digital CX Platform” Award at the 5th Annual India CX Summit & Awards 2023 in Mumbai

ThePRTree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: NovelVox, a prominent player in the contact center solutions industry, achieved yet another milestone by winning the prestigious 'Best Digital CX Platform' award at the 5th Annual India CX Summit & Awards 2023, held at Novotel Juhu, Mumbai. This recognition reflects NovelVox's commitment to delivering an exceptional digital experience that truly delights customers. The award was graciously accepted by Mr. Amit Gandhi on behalf of NovelVox.

The event was abuzz with networking activities and it brilliantly highlighted some of the best products and services from different verticals. It attracted a diverse range of attendees, including CTOs, CMOs, VPs, Directors, IT Heads, Contact Center Heads, Stakeholders, Managers, and CDOs from various sectors, all of whom actively participated and made their presence felt.

The recognition received by NovelVox at the 5th Annual India CX Summit & Awards unequivocally underscores the company's unwavering commitment, dedication, and customer-centric approach to serving its global clientele.

“We’re elated to be acknowledged as the best digital CX platform in the 5th Annual India CX Summit & Awards.” Amit Gandhi, CEO, NovelVox quoted.”This award reflects our collective efforts to create customer-centered solutions for steering the business in the right direction. In the existing fast-paced scenario, exceptional customer experience is always lauded & we’re proud to be the flag-bearers of it.”

In today's tech-driven landscape, staying ahead is vital. NovelVox proudly leads this revolution by serving clients such as American Express, Doha Bank, Best Buy, Bank Al-Jazira, Oman Arab Bank, and many more. Our commitment helps them achieve their business goals and enhance the customer experience.

Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox, further said, “As we celebrate this accomplishment, we pass on a strong message of being the trailblazer in the digital CX space.

He also said, “I congratulate every NovelVoxian for putting their best foot forward to achieve this benchmark. This award serves as a powerful testament to what can be accomplished in the expansive world of customer experience. ”

To know more about NovelVox, and its award-winning digital CX platform, visit Novelvox.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor