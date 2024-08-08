November Travels Redefines Safety in Luxury Bus Segment with Netradyne Technology

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Netradyne, a leading Make-in-India provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions, today announced its collaboration with November Travels, a renowned brand in the inter-city luxury bus industry. Through this collaboration, November Travels will integrate Netradyne's Driver*i, a vision-based driver and fleet safety technology, across its fleet of inter-city luxury buses. With this integration, the luxury bus operator aims to elevate its safety standards.

Renowned for its commitment to passenger comfort and safety, November Travels offers a premium travel experience across south Indian cities. The company is a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technology to maintain superior safety standards and safeguarding its drivers from unfounded allegations. This strategic partnership with Netradyne reinforces the company's commitment to providing the highest travel safety for passengers and drivers.

"Passenger safety is the cornerstone of November Travels' philosophy," said Kavya Krishnappa, Managing Director at November Travels. "We strive to provide a comfortable and secure travel experience for every passenger on board. Partnering with Netradyne enables us to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to further elevate safety standards across our fleet of buses. Driver*i's real-time driver coaching, and comprehensive data insights will be instrumental in ensuring the well-being of our passengers and our drivers. Additionally, the real-time video capture also means that we are able to exonerate drivers from false accusations, prevent unnecessary delays, and keep our fleet operational, maximizing efficiency and revenue."

Designed and developed in India, Netradyne leverages cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics to revolutionize safety and driver coaching. The innovative technology provides real-time monitoring and comprehensive insights into driver behavior, ensuring safer journeys. By analyzing 100% of driving time and addressing driving behaviors such as speeding, drowsiness, fatigue, and distracted driving, Driver*i empowers drivers to enhance their skills and adhere to safety standards. The platform also aids Safety Managers in managing driver engagement and optimizing bus operations through detailed performance reports and actionable feedback.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with November Travels, a prominent name in the inter-city luxury bus segment," said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Sr. VP, International Business at Netradyne. "By integrating Netradyne's Driver*i, November Travels demonstrates a resolute commitment to passenger and driver safety. This partnership sets a new benchmark for the industry, showcasing how AI technology can revolutionize safe long distance, passenger-travel experiences. We are proud to be a part of this journey with November Travels.

About November Travels

November Travels is a renowned brand in the Indian luxury bus industry, known for its unwavering commitment to passenger comfort and safety. With a fleet of well-maintained buses and a focus on exceptional customer service, November Travels offers a premium travel experience across major Indian cities.

About Netradyne

Netradyne is a leading Make-in-India provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions. Its flagship product, Driver*i, leverages AI and edge computing to deliver real-time feedback and insights that improve driver behavior and fleet safety. Today, it is an industry leader in advanced fleet safety solutions with customers across India, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. With marquee investors on board like Softbank, Reliance, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), and Point72 Ventures, Netradyne was founded by two Stanford University graduates and technologists, Avneesh Agarwal and David Julian. Netradyne currently markets 'Driver*i', a fleet safety and coaching platform. Its technology uses deep learning and edge computing to bring rich contextual insights and solutions to the transportation industry to help fleets establish safe driving practices.

