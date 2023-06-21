Novo Nordisk Global Business Services earns the Best Place To Work certificate in India for 2023

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21: Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) has been recently awarded as a best place to work in India by Best Places to Work - an international HR certification program. The program provides employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and recognises those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards regarding workplace environment and employee engagement.

Novo Nordisk recently celebrated its 100th global anniversary and this accolade for Novo Nordisk GBS is a re-affirmation of its commitment towards the employees and the society. Novo Nordisk GBS received outstanding scores across all parameters that assessed workplace-related areas such as leadership, workplace culture, corporate social responsibility, HR practices, and overall benefits.

"We are on a journey to drive change in the lives of people living with serious chronic diseases, our community, our stakeholders, and our employees. With this mission, our constant endeavour is to foster an honest and transparent environment and build a culture where every colleague matters and feels included. This recognition motivates us and further reinforces our resolve to do even better to be a sustainable employer", shared John Dawber, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director, Novo Nordisk GBS.

Girish Desai, Vice President, People Operations, Novo Nordisk, GBS added, "The Best Places To Work certification reinforces our belief that we are focusing on the right priority - our people. At Novo Nordisk Global Business Services, we are committed to driving continuous improvement to sustain an enabling, engaging, and inclusive culture through our policies and practices, that focuses greatly on the development of our people. I could not be prouder of what our colleagues have achieved together".

"It is very important to us at Novo Nordisk GBS that anyone working with us feels empowered as an employee and as a person - and that they have the opportunity to act fast, make decisions and be agile. We are clearly living the Novo Nordisk Way wherein every employee thrives, respects each other, and is an ambassador of our company. We look forward to many more years of collectively driving change for our community", concluded Prasanna Kumar, Vice President, Global Safety, Novo Nordisk GBS.

Every year, the program partners with many organisations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organisations.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 57,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) in India has had a significant footprint since 2010, committed to seamless high-quality solutions with a strong focus on talent incubation, digitalisation, and process excellence. With over 3,500 personnel the Bangalore based-hub partners with global colleagues across the Novo Nordisk pharma value chain to support drug development, manufacturing, commercial, and social business services. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing leading workplaces around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyses the organizations attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee survey, an HR assessment is conducted focusing on evaluating the organization HR practices against the best standards.

