Now, Don’t Just Buy Gold. Buy SmartGold

Ritvaa, a new-age jewellery brand with a legacy rooted in gold craftsmanship, made a star-studded premiere with noted Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre unveiling its SmartGold Jewellery collection at a glittering launch event held at the Intercontinental, Mumbai. The evening saw the launch of Ritvaa’s elegant line of SmartGold Mangalsutras — designs that beautifully blend timeless traditions with modern sophistication. Each piece celebrates the strength, grace, and individuality of today’s woman, for whom tradition is not a constraint but an expression of self.

For centuries, the mangalsutra has been more than an ornament — it is a sacred symbol of love, trust, and commitment. With Ritvaa SmartGold, this eternal sentiment finds a new voice — lighter in feel, versatile in design, and enduring in beauty. Welcoming guests at the event, Mr. Hanissh Jaain, Co-founder of Ritvaa, shared,“Ritvaa’s SmartGold jewellery is crafted for the woman who embodies balance — confident yet rooted, modern yet mindful. For her, gold is not just a possession but a reflection of emotion and meaning, worn with pride every day.”

Made with certified 24-carat SmartGold, Ritvaa’s jewellery gives women the freedom to wear gold fearlessly, every day, everywhere, without the worry of lockers or limitations. In an industry first, Ritvaa also offers a 100% lifetime gold buyback guarantee, making it not just a style choice but a smart choice.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Ritvaa, Mr. Amit Jaain, Co-founder, said, “The modern Indian woman no longer wears gold just for tradition — she wears it for herself. Ritvaa was born to make that emotion tangible — to reimagine the mangalsutra as a symbol that moves with her, through every phase of life. SmartGold is not just innovation; it’s the evolution of tradition.”

The event also featured the unveiling of five signature sets of SmartGold Mangalsutras, followed by a heartfelt showcase where five real women, not models, walked the ramp alongside professionals, each adorned in a Ritvaa design that reflected her individuality. The gesture symbolised Ritvaa’s ethos: jewellery that lives in the everyday, not just on occasions.

Ritvaa’s SmartGold collection will be launched on-ground soon through SmartGold Lounges/ Experience Centers across major metros and Tier-2 cities. The brand’s design philosophy brings together Indian artistry and contemporary minimalism, tailored to regional preferences while maintaining a universally elegant appeal.