Now send Rakhis to siblings in India from select countries via Blinkit

New Delhi, Aug 17 In an effort to let Indians living abroad send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in the country, Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit on Saturday introduced international order service for select countries.

Announced on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the international order service on the platform is available till August 19, the company said in a statement.

“We have switched on international orders on Blinkit till August 19. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we will deliver in 10 minutes,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO, Blinkit.

With this service, Customers living in the United States, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, France and Canada can send their love and gifts to their siblings in India.

It offers a curated selection of Raksha Bandhan essentials, including rakhis, traditional sweets, snacks and other festive items, said Blinkit.

The quick commerce platform has recently expanded its offerings by launching products across categories such as sports equipment, gaming consoles, electronics, beauty and makeup, and toys and games.

For the first quarter this fiscal, Blinkit’s gross order value (GOV) grew 130 per cent year-on-year. For its top 50 stores, the GOV is Rs 18 lakh per day per store.

The company aims to get to 1,000 Blinkit stores by March 2025 and plans to get to 2,000 stores by the end of 2026 while remaining profitable. Most of these stores will be added in the top 10 cities.

According to Dhindsa, they are now able to offer up to 25,000 unique SKUs (stock-keeping units) to their customers in some locations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor