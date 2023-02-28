Now Vegandukan serves 1-2 day delivery for vegan products in Delhi and Bangalore

Vegandukan, one of the biggest vegan marketplaces in India, has started 1-2 days deliveries in Delhi and Bangalore for daily essential products that are 100 per cent cruelty-free and plant-based. This includes a wide range of dairy and meat alternatives from top-notch plant-based brands. Moreover, these plant-based dairy and meat alternatives have countless utilities in rich and diverse Indian cuisine. Therefore it is good news for vegan Indians as well as lactose-intolerant people that Vegandukan is now serving at the doorstep on a single day to match the customer's urgency.

At present, Vegandukan centrally operates from Bangalore to serve its customer base across India; But the rising demand for cruelty-free plant-based products in the North and especially Delhi has made them think about quicker deliveries. This is why they have launched their one-day delivery services in these two locations.

Vegandukan has been serving Indian customers since 2019 and has the largest collection offering plant-based, cruelty-free products so far in the Indian vegan market.

