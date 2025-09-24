NPCI enables UPI acceptance across Qatar in tie-up with Qatar National Bank

New Delhi, Sep 24 NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India, on Wednesday said that it has enabled the acceptance of QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across Qatar in partnership with Qatar National Bank (QNB).

This move will allow Indian travellers to carry out UPI payments seamlessly at major tourist attractions and Qatar Duty Free outlets, which is the first merchant to go live on UPI.

The service becomes accessible via point-of-sale (POS) terminals for merchants acquired by QNB, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa and powered by NETSTARS’ payment solution, a Japanese payment gateway provider.

Indians are the second largest group of international visitors to Qatar.

This partnership will help them to make real-time transactions across the country, limiting the need to carry cash and currency exchange.

"We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network. The partnership with QNB is a step towards this journey. It will help millions of Indian travellers make seamless, secure digital transactions and reduce their dependence on cash," said Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO, NPCI International.

As UPI makes its mark, we are focussed on driving interoperability and making cross-border payment experiences hassle-free for users, he added.

The acceptance of UPI in Qatar promotes interoperability and expands UPI's global reach.

Moreover, it is expected to benefit Qatar's retail and tourism sectors as UPI acceptance will increase transaction volumes of merchants acquired by QNB. This will further help them in scaling their business while offering convenience to customers.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer, QNB, said, “We are excited to introduce UPI in Qatar and proud to be at the forefront of innovating the payment landscape."

This milestone not only enhances the convenience for Indian travellers but also brings significant benefits to the Qatari market by promoting cashless transactions, boosting retail and tourist sectors, and strengthening interoperability in the payments ecosystem, he added.

The partnership strengthens India's digital payment footprint while offering a seamless and secure payment experience for Indian travellers in Qatar.

“We are honoured to be part of this strategic partnership and milestone, enabling UPI for the first time in Qatar together with NPCI International, Qatar Airways Group and Qatar National Bank," said Tsuyoshi Ri, Representative Director and CEO of NETSTARS Co., Ltd.

