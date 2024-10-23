NPST Achieves 264 per cent Growth in Q2 FY'25 Net Profit, Announces Move to Mainboard

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NSE EMERGE - NPST), a leading provider of digital banking and payment technology solutions listed on the NSE SME exchange, has reported strong financial results for Q2 and the half-year of FY 2025. In Q2 FY'25, the company registered Rs 68.91 crore in revenue, marking a significant 142 per cent growth compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. For the half-year FY'25, NPST achieved Rs 129.11 crore in revenue, reflecting an impressive growth of 68 per cent compared to the same period in FY' 24.

The company's net profit in Q2 FY'25 surged to Rs 18.19 crore, up from Rs5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing an impressive 264% increase. In the first half of FY'25, net profit surged by 104%, rising to Rs33.78 crore, up from Rs16.55 crore in the previous year.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has formally approved the company's transition to a Mainboard listing, representing a significant milestone in NPST's ongoing growth journey.

The Board also authorized the allotment of equity shares under the NPST Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 with an aim to strengthen the company's talent pool, foster a performance-oriented culture, and build a strong leadership pipeline.

Other Business Initiatives

In Q2 FY 2025, NPST undertook several business initiatives to expand its market presence. The company launched PayJoy (an Instant Credit Line on UPI) to address unmet consumer needs for embedded credit to fund discretionary spending. Additionally, NPST introduced the Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform, which leverages machine learning to predict fraud in the rapidly growing online payments segment. Furthermore, NPST continues to expand its technology footprint among Regional Rural Banks. The company recently partnered with a leading bank in the segment to implement its Bill Direct platform.

Speaking on the results, Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO NPST, stated, "Our business once again demonstrated a solid trajectory this quarter. The company continues to execute the NPST 2.0 vision and its key pillars Innovate, Transform, and Grow. Our commitment to these principles is evident in our highest-ever quarterly revenue growth and our new launches aimed at addressing significant white spaces in the market. With our decision to transition to the Mainboard, we are poised to accelerate NPST's evolution into a mid-market enterprise, positioning ourselves for sustained long-term growth."

Commenting on the company's financial performance, Ashish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of NPST, said, "Over the last three years, we have demonstrated consistent performance against a backdrop of operational discipline, continued scale, and ongoing innovations. The Board's approval to transition to the mainboard validates our strategy and positions us for future growth."

Financial Summary

About NPST

Incorporated in 2013, NPST is a leading fintech firm in India, part of the Make in India initiative and listed on the NSE Small and Medium Exchange. We specialize in UPI payments and digital banking and operate as both a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Payment Platform as a Service Provider (PaaS). Our solutions include online and offline transaction processing, banking super apps, fraud prevention, dispute management, and compliance technology.

NPST's mission is to deliver financial technology solutions across the financial value chain serving banks, fintech's, and other industry players and to drive the growth of the digital payments ecosystem. NPST supports over 100+ customers, and processes 60+ million transactions daily, advancing businesses, individuals, communities, and economies through its innovative solutions. For details, please visit https://www.npstx.com/.

