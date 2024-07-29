NPST Q1 FY 25 Results: Net Profit Surges by 202 per cent, Marking Best-Ever Quarterly Performance

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: NPST, a leading provider of digital banking and payment technology solutions provider, listed on the NSE SME exchange, has reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q1 FY 2025, with a 202.96% growth in net profit and a 142.2% increase in net revenue.

Performance Snapshot

* The company achieved a record quarterly revenue of Rs60 crore, marking a 34.5% sequential growth and a 142.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

* NPST achieved 46% of FY24's total income in Q1 FY25, setting a solid foundation for the rest of the fiscal year.

* Profit Before Tax (PBT) jumped to Rs21 crore, up from Rs6.2 crore in the previous year, an impressive 238.7% increase.

* The company's net profit recorded a 202.96% growth, reaching Rs15.62 crore from Rs5.15 crore.

* The company's Q1 FY25 net profit reached 58% of the total net profit for FY24, setting a new benchmark and indicating a promising future outlook.

* This is the highest quarterly performance since its listing on NSE in August 2021.

NPST attributes its substantial topline growth to the growing demand for efficient digital payment operating models, such as Payments Platform as a Service (PPaaS) among Payment Aggregators, Payment Gateways, and Merchants. The operationalization of key customer accounts, infrastructure upgrades to manage increased transaction volumes, and improved delivery execution within the Technology Service Provider (TSP) business that caters to banks were also instrumental in this growth.

Commenting on the results Ashish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director NPST, stated; "We are proud to announce a record-setting performance for Q1 FY 2025, demonstrating robust increases in both revenue and profit, even as we scale our strategic growth investments. Our business strategy over the last three years is producing results, and we remain dedicated to maintaining this momentum by continually focusing on building a reliable, efficient, and resilient organization."

Commenting on the results, Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO NPST, stated; "We are off to an exceptional start in FY 2025, marking our tenth consecutive quarter of growth since the company's listing. The positive momentum, particularly within our Payment Platform-as-a-Service (PPaaS) segment, is very encouraging. The new customer acquisitions and ramp-up in deals we've discussed in previous quarters are now positively impacting our revenues. We see substantial growth opportunities across our PPaaS and Technology Service Provider business segments. Moving forward, we remain committed to enhancing our unique business model, strengthening strategic customer engagement, and preparing for future readiness."

NPST plans to raise fresh capital through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The funds will support investments in new-age technology, market diversification, and scaling organizational capabilities, aligned with the company's vision to be among the top players in the Indian digital payments industry.

To scale growth NPST is creating a balanced mix of commercial and tech leadership, aimed at enhancing both strategic agility and operational excellence. During the quarter, NPST significantly strengthened its talent pool by adding senior-level sales professionals and other resources.

About NPST

Incorporated in 2013, NPST is a leading fintech firm in India, part of the Make in India initiative and listed on the NSE Small and Medium Exchange. We specialize in UPI payments and digital banking and operate as both a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Payment Platform as a Service Provider (PPaaS). Our solutions include online and offline transaction processing, banking super apps, fraud prevention, dispute management, and compliance technology.

NPST's mission is to deliver financial technology solutions across the financial value chain serving banks, fintechs, and other industry players and to drive the growth of the digital payments ecosystem. NPST supports over 100+ customers, and processes 60+ million transactions daily, advancing businesses, individuals, communities, and economies through its innovative solutions. For FY24, the Company has reported Total Revenues of Rs 130.08 Cr with 216% YoY growth with EBITDA of Rs 43.70 Cr with 253% YoY growth & Net Profit of Rs 26.71 Cr with 310% YoY growth.

