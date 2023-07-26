NR Group Clinches Exports Excellence Award for 3 Consecutive Years in the Category of Handicraft Exporter

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26: NR Group, the renowned manufacturer of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s leading agarbathi brand has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the Top Exports Excellence Award for Agarbathi as handicrafts exporter for three consecutive years. The prestigious recognition was bestowed upon them at the illustrious Karnataka State Exports Excellence Awards held in Bengaluru, organized by the esteemed VTPC (Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre).

The distinguished Award Ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, and Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil. These eminent leaders proudly presented the well-deserved accolade to NR Group, honoring the consistent and unparalleled accomplishments by them in the industry.

Selvakumar, Vice President, Exports, graciously accepted the esteemed honor on behalf of the brand, marking a momentous occasion for Cycle Pure Agarbathi's exceptional contributions to the world of exports.

Expressing his pleasure over this recognition, Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner, NR Group, says, “We at NR Group are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition for the third time, and I cannot adequately convey the sheer joy and gratitude we feel for this remarkable achievement. Beyond mere hard work, it is the commitment to consistency that has brought us to this pinnacle. This esteemed award serves as a resounding testament to the relentless dedication and diligence poured into crafting our exceptional products. "

He adds, “We stand humbled and inspired to continually strive for excellence each day. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all the artisans whose belief in us has been instrumental in attaining this award. Their contributions and dedication have made our sector a beacon of promise, brimming with endless possibilities and boundless potential for unprecedented growth."

Prominent leaders from diverse industries graced the event, where accolades were bestowed across multiple categories. These awards are organised by Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), VTPC is the mandated nodal agency for the promotion of international trade from the State of Karnataka under the aegis of the Department of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Karnataka. Since its inception in 1965, the Centre has been at the forefront in handholding and facilitating budding exporters to make a mark in the field of international trade. Through a range of Programmes, Schemes, Policies, Incentives and concessions VTPC provides impetus to the Export Units & SEZ’s. It acts as a catalyst in representing the grievances/issues in trade to the right authorities for redressal.

Among its varied functions, VTPC facilitates State level, National and International trade fairs and exhibitions to its SME's, artisans, and other stakeholders across the State. Recognizes export excellence through conferring of State Export Excellence Awards. Conducts a plethora of sensitization and incisive training and capacity building programs across the exports, innovation management, entrepreneurship, international trade, and intellectual property rights landscape, among others.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The group has diversified into various business categories like functional air-care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organisation has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm ‘NR Foundation’.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor