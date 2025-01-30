NRI Haridas Gupta Announces Establishment of 'Kailash Akhara' with Devotees of Lord Shiva

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: In a significant development for Sanatan Dharma followers, NRI Haridas Gupta, along with devotees of Lord Shiva, has pledged to establish 'Kailash Akhara.' The announcement was made during an interaction with the media, where Gupta highlighted the mysteries and challenges associated with Kailash Mansarovar. To raise awareness about these issues, a special camp has been set up at the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Global Participation in Maha Kumbh Camp

The camp at the Maha Kumbh has already attracted several prominent figures, officials, and successful entrepreneurs from both India and abroad. So far, attendees from Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, Italy, and Switzerland have joined the initiative. The camp is witnessing a massive footfall, with thousands of people being served free meals daily.

Efforts for Awareness and SupportAcharya Hari Gupta, actively working for the promotion of Kailash's significance, has invited several foreign nationals to experience the divine energy of the event. Despite facing multiple rejections from various authorities and influential figures, he remains determined to gather support for the mission. According to Haridas Gupta, while millions witness the c only saints and ascetics participate in the procession.

Support from Religious Leaders

The mission has gained support from key religious figures. The Agori Akhara Chief has pledged full backing for the initiative, stating their unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. Jagat Guru Budheshwar Maharaj of Prayagraj has also extended his support, while Yogi Chhotunath from Amritsar has expressed solidarity on behalf of the Sikh community, committing collective efforts towards the mission.

Plans for Direct Flights to Kailash

Haridas Gupta is exploring the possibility of launching direct charter flights from Delhi to Kailash, currently in discussions with airline operators. The proposed flight path would cover a mere 500 km, significantly easing the journey for devotees.

The establishment of 'Kailash Akhara' is expected to further strengthen the spiritual and cultural bond among Sanatan Dharma followers globally, providing a dedicated platform for devotion and awareness regarding Kailash Mansarovar.

