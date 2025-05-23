NSAM Institute’s Défilé de Mode & Kalaapalooza Light Up Kharghar with Talent and Creativity

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: NSAM Institute lit up Navi Mumbai with its much-awaited annual design extravaganza—“Défilé de Mode” and “Kalaapalooza”—bringing together vibrant fashion showcases and innovative interior design displays created entirely by its students. The event reflected the institute's mission to blend creativity, professionalism, and community engagement.

The evening welcomed an impressive lineup of industry experts, educators, creators, and design professionals, many of whom served as jury members and panelists, offering invaluable insights and encouragement to the budding designers. Among the distinguished guests was television actor Mr. Rakesh Kukreti, widely recognized for his roles across Indian television, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Adding to the grandeur were guests of honour from diverse creative and professional fields—real estate developer Mr. Navin Bhatla, Mr Manish Jain; interior designers Ms. Rajinder Kaur and Ms. Meera Binani; casting director Ms. Sonam Miglani; Bollywood producers Ms. Shubh Malhotra and Mr. Sanjay Kakaran; educationists Mr. Bhavesh Parmar and Mr. Nitesh Mule; fashion designer Ms. Nimita Chichinkar; design mentor Mr. Gufran—and many more who graced the occasion with their presence. Their insights, jury involvement, and support played a vital role in inspiring the students and enhancing the event's impact.

The fashion showcase was a mesmerizing blend of myth, floral elegance, retro charm, and pop culture—all curated by the students with mentorship from the faculty. Each collection pushed the boundaries of expression and storytelling, proving the students’ ability to translate vision into powerful, wearable narratives. The runway came alive with models and popular influencers including Shravani Jawale and Miss Navi Mumbai Aditi Tambe, celebrating each designer’s distinct style and creative flair.

A key highlight of the evening was a panel discussion on “The Role of Storytelling in Design,” led by prominent industry voices—Mr. Sagar, Ms. Neha Patil, and Ms. Neha Gupta, alongside NSAM's Head of Interior Design. The panel brought out the vital connection between sustainability, emotional impact, and design narratives, leaving the audience with plenty to reflect on.

Throughout the venue, interior design students showcased immersive installations and thoughtfully designed panels. Guests explored their work, experiencing a rich visual journey through color, space, and theme—turning the entire hall into a creative museum of student innovation.

The event also celebrated academic achievement with the convocation of the graduating class of 2025. This was followed by the much-awaited award ceremony honoring the best works of the year:

Défilé de Mode Winners:

1st Year Winner: Designer Aisha Faqih

2nd Year Winner: Designer Sharfaa Shaikh

3rd Year (Graduation Collection) Winner: Designer Gulerana Ansari

Kalaapalooza Winners:

1st Year Winners: Areeb Quazi and Iqra Shah

2nd Year Winner: Nazmin Shaikh

Ayush Jain, Director of NSAM Institute, addressed the gathering with heartfelt gratitude and explained the vision of the founder Dr.Neeru Jain. He thanked all the esteemed guests, jury members, and panelists for making time to support the student community. In a special moment, he also acknowledged the students for their creativity and resilience, and extended warm appreciation to the faculty and staff of NSAM for their tireless efforts in putting together such a memorable event.

“Our goal is not just to showcase student talent but also to foster lasting connections with the industry and create platforms for young designers to express their voice,” he added.

As the event wrapped up, NSAM Institute proudly announced that admissions are now open for its upcoming cohort. The institute continues to invite aspiring designers to explore their potential in fashion and interior design through flexible, industry-aligned degree programs—crafted to provide real-world exposure and creative freedom.

http://www.nsamacademy.com/

https://www.instagram.com/nsam_institute?igsh=MXF3YnRqbDZheDYzYg==

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor