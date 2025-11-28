NSBT and Findability Sciences Launch Executive AI Programme to Build Future-Ready Leadership in India

BusinessWire India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Nath School of Business & Technology (NSBT), in partnership with global AI leader Findability Sciences, has announced the launch of a high-impact Executive AI Programme on 28-29 November 2025. The initiative aims to equip India's business leaders with applied AI skills, preparing them for the rapid shift towards automation, intelligent decisioning, and AI-driven enterprise transformation.

As AI adoption accelerates across manufacturing, BFSI, retail, agriculture, and healthcare, India faces a growing need for leaders who understand how to apply AI to real business challenges. This programme focuses on strengthening leadership readiness and enabling future job creation in areas such as AI operations, automation engineering, data architecture, and responsible AI governance.

"AI capability will define the next decade of business transformation. Through this partnership with NSBT, we're enabling India's leaders to move beyond theory and learn directly from real deployments. The leaders who learn to build with AI today will shape the jobs, industries, and enterprises of tomorrow," - Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEO Findability Sciences

Findability Sciences, recognized by Fortune, IDC, Google, and the Financial Times, brings experience from 250+ AI deployments across the US, India, Japan, the Middle East, and Latin America. Participants will engage with practitioners who have built AI systems for global enterprises including Daikin, Mitsubishi, Straumann, Sumitomo Rubber, and SBI Life.

The two-day curriculum covers Predictive, Interpretive, and Generative AI, the CUPP data framework, agentic workflows, and hands-on case studies. Participants will also visit the Findability Sciences innovation hub for a live view of AI in action.

