NSDC Promotes Global Talent Mobility with Business Matchmaking Seminars in Japan

New Delhi [India], November 22: In line with the visionary objective set forth by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to position India as the Global Skill Hub, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) recently organized two impactful Business Matchmaking Seminars in the vibrant cities of Osaka and Tokyo. These seminars served as a pivotal platform to enlighten stakeholders and industry leaders about the immense potential of Indian candidates in the global job market.

Co-organized in collaboration with the Japan International Trainee & Skilled Worker Cooperation Organization (JITCO) and the Embassy of India, these seminars had a primary objective: to enhance the visibility of Indian Sending Organizations (SO) and to underscore the compelling value proposition that India presents in addressing Japan's skilled labor shortage.

The seminars received valuable support from key governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Embassy of Japan in India. These seminars were specifically centred around two noteworthy government-to-government initiatives: the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), initiated in October 2017, and the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) program, which was established in January 2021. At the event, attendees representing diverse organizations engaged in productive discussions aimed at closing the prevailing skills gap. This involved creating an effective platform for Indian Stakeholder Organizations (SOs) to collaborate with Japanese Supervising Organizations (SVO) and Implementing Organizations (IOs).

With over 45 participants and 40 companies in Osaka each from Japanese and Indian organizations. The dignitaries who were present at the event are Anil Kumar Raturi, Consul Head of Chancery, Consulate General of India, Osaka Kobe, Masato Kume, Deputy General Manager International Affairs Dept, JITCO, Masato Kume, Deputy General Manager International Affairs Dept, JITCO and Nitin Kapoor, General Manager, CEO Office & Strategy and Anshul Singhal, Deputy General Manager, NSDC. We were also joined virtually by Bhupendra Singh, Deputy Secretary, OIA Division, Ministry of External Affairs and Shruti Pandey, Deputy Director, International Collaboration, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

In Tokyo, the event saw an impressive participation with 50+ participants from 40 companies and 17 Indian Sending Organizations. The event also had key guests from the Embassy of India, NIFCO, and ZENKEN, alongside the dedicated NSDC India team. Among the dignitaries, the ones who graced us with their presence are Sanjeev Manchanda, First Secretary, Embassy of India Presentation on human resources in India, Bhupendra Singh, Deputy Secretary, OIA Division, Ministry of External Affairs (Virtual), Shimpei Sugiura, Executive Vice President, JITCO, Nitin Kapoor, General Manager, CEO Office & Strategy, Isamu Koyama, Advisor, NSDC and Anshul Singhal, Deputy General Manager, NSDC. Japanese corporates and recruitment agencies like NIFCO Inc, Fourth Valley, Zenken Corporation etc. also attended the seminars.

Lauding the initiative, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International said, "We firmly believe that India has the potential to significantly contribute to the requirements of skilled workforce, globally."

"Our candidates are equipped to meet the demands of various industries in Japan, and through collaborative efforts, we can ensure a seamless exchange of talent. This partnership between India and Japan holds immense promise for mutual growth and development, and we are committed to fostering a strong, fruitful relationship in the global job market." During the seminars, some beneficiaries of the TITP programs shared their experiences to help experts understand the labour market supply and demand, lessons learned and best practices. This also facilitated better dialogue between public and private stakeholders.

India and Japan have collaborated on various skill development initiatives, such as the India-Japan Skill Development Council, which promotes cooperation in vocational education, training, and human resource development. In 2016, the nations signed the "Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme" agreement for training 30,000 persons over 10 years with Japanese style manufacturing skills and practices. Thirty-five Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing (JIM) and 11 Japanese Endowed Courses (JEC) have been established in different states across India.

In 2017, The TITP MoC was signed to significantly expand the bilateral cooperation between India and Japan in the skill development sector. Under the program, selected candidates from India undergo three-to-five years of internship in Japan, after which they are required to return to India and utilize the skills acquired by them in Japan.

Similarly, 'Specified Skilled Worker' was introduced by the Government of Japan in April 2019, under which aspiring Indian youth can take up a job and stay in Japan. Japan introduced 'Specified Skilled Worker' to address the severe labour shortages in Japan by accepting foreign human resources with specific expertise and skills. As of July 2022, Japan has signed SSW Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with 15 nations including India. India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in January 2021 for the implementation of 'Specified Skilled Worker' between India and Japan.

NSDC International, 100% subsidiary of NSDC, is catering to a comprehensive list of sectors facilitating skill development and training initiatives aimed at fostering employment opportunities and driving economic expansion. They include textile, healthcare, construction, hospitality, and railways. India and Japan's joint initiatives in skill development extend far beyond their national boundaries. They both embrace a shared vision

of fostering international mobility as a central pillar of their partnership. This collective vision is rooted in the firm belief that a globally competent workforce is paramount in tackling the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities of the 21st century.

About NSDC

Giving boost to Indian Government Skill India Mission, NSDC, a nodal skill development agency, working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyze the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since inception, NSDC has trained over three crore people in different sectors through its collaboration with training partners pan India. NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others. NSDC also funds enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. The organization enables private-sector capacity building in skill development by offering concessional loans, other innovative financial products, and strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit at https://nsdcindia.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282751/Business_Matchmaking_Seminars_NSDC_JITCO.jpg

