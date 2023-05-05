NSDC signs MoU with Pernod Ricard India Foundation for empowering tribal women in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], May 5 (/BusinessWire India): National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has signed an MoU with Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), a CSR arm of the fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company to develop a multi-skilling centre in the Gumla district of Jharkhand. The partnership is focused on empowering women within the local tribal population. The centre will act as a key hub to understand the latest technology and trends related to all phases of the agriculture business, from the pre-sowing to the post-harvest stage.

The MoU was exchanged between Ved M Tiwari, COO, (Officiating CEO) NSDC, and Sashidhar Vempala, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head CSR, Pernod Ricard India.

Lauding the initiative, Ved M Tiwari, COO, (Officiating CEO) NSDC, said, "Skilling women in agricultural business can empower them to take control of their lives and become financially independent. The situation is particularly acute in the state of Jharkhand, where most women are engaged in agricultural work, lacking the necessary skills and knowledge to make it profitable. Through our partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation, we aim to solve this issue. We will equip women with the latest skills and knowledge to increase their productivity and enhance their livelihoods. Our commitment to skilling and upskilling the local tribal population in Jharkhand is a step towards realizing the vision of a self-reliant India."

Speaking on the initiation of a long-standing partnership for societal impact, Yashika Singh, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Communications and S&R, Pernod Ricard India, said, "At Pernod Ricard India, we are committed to nurturing and empowering women by enabling them to secure enhanced livelihood opportunities. We firmly believe that empowering women through skill development is key to creating a more inclusive and prosperous society. Scaling this collective vision with NSDC, we are committed to providing tribal women with the skills and resources they need to become self-sufficient and contribute to their communities' growth. We look forward to working with NSDC and other stakeholders to create a brighter future for the tribal women of Jharkhand and beyond."

The Multi-Skilling Centre aims to empower women with various agricultural skills to work in mal Husbandry, Fishery, Cattle Insurance, Basic mal Care-Veterinary services, Mushroom Farming, Millet & Pulses farming, Processing Cold Press Edible Oil Units, Agriculture Produce Storage, Cold Storage, Logistics, Supply Chain, Farm Mechzation-Process & Maintenance, repair of equipment, Beekeeping, Honey, Pollen Paste collection and by-products, Food Processing units - Horticulture & Medicinal Plant base, Essential oil distillation Training, skills for value-added products, Agro Tourism, Aroma Therapy.

