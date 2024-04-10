NSE cautions investors not to fall for deepfake videos of its MD & CEO

New Delhi, April 10 The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on Wednesday, cautioned investors to not fall for fake videos or deepfakes of Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, recommending stocks.

Such videos appear to have been created using sophisticated technologies like AI to imitate the voice and facial expressions of the NSE MD and CEO.

“Investors are cautioned to not believe in such audio and videos and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums. It may be noted that NSE’s employees are not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks,” the exchange said in a statement.

The NSE said it has also reached out to social media platforms to take down these objectionable videos, wherever possible.

As per the exchange's process, any official communication is made only through its official website www.nseindia.com, and the exchange’s official social media handles.

“Everyone is requested to verify the source of communication and content which is sent out on behalf of NSE and to check the official social media handles,” the stock exchange cautioned in its advisory.

“All investors are requested to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website www.nseindia.com as the official information,” the stock exchange added.

