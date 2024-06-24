NSE cautions investors of individuals, entities promising assured returns in stock market

New Delhi, June 24 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued an advisory on Monday cautioning investors of certain individuals and entities operating schemes that offer securities market tips and assured returns on stock market investments.

The exchange said in a statement that investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

The NSE said that a Telegram channel named 'EuremOm' with channel link ' t.me/euremompriceactions' operating through mobile number '8233955740' and an individual named 'B Sridhar' operating via mobile number '9845031889' -- is "providing securities market tips and assured returns on investment in the stock market".

The Telegram channel also offers to handle trading accounts of investors by asking investors to share their Login ID/password.

"It may also be noted that the said person/entity is not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited," said the NSE.

The stock exchange also advised investors not to share their trading credentials, such as user ID/password, with anyone.

"Exchange has provided a facility of 'Know/Locate your Stock Broker' under the link https://www.nseindia.com/invest/find-a-stock-broker on its website, to check the details of the registered member and its authorised persons," it mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor