NSE discusses with diplomats on contribution of capital markets towards Viksit Bharat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : India's capital market is positioning itself as a global benchmark to drive economic diplomacy and investor confidence.

In an exclusive interaction between the diplomatic community and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE says "Interacting with the heads of missions in Delhi underscores our commitment to positioning India's capital markets as a global benchmark, driving economic diplomacy and investor confidence."

Chauhan added, "India's market capitalisation has increased over 6 times in 11 years from Rs. 74 lakh crores, i.e., USD 1.2 trn as of May 2014 to about Rs. 450 lakh crores i.e., USD 5.2 trn today."

Organised by the Foundation for Public Awareness and Policy (FPAP), the event marked an important milestone in presenting India's capital market strength to the world, with diplomats expressing strong interest in India's economic journey and its potential for global investment.

Focussed on the theme "Road to Viksit Bharat: Contribution of Capital Markets", the deliberations emphasise the role of India's financial markets in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047 as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The session brought together several heads of foreign missions in Delhi and was attended by Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, Vice Chairman and Trustee of FPAP and a noted scientist, who hosted and moderated the discussion, with Dr Anirban Ganguly, Chairman of FPAP.

The aim of the interaction was to foster stronger global partnerships by creating a platform for meaningful dialogue between India's financial leadership and the diplomatic community.

As NSE is at the core of India's financial system, the session offered foreign dignitaries a comprehensive understanding of how capital markets play a key role in India's economic growth and development ambitions.

Participants explored topics such as India's financial reforms, market strength, and the evolving role of technology in the financial sector.

The informal format of the discussion allowed candid exchanges on investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and India's efforts in sustainable finance and financial inclusion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale said, "At the FPAP, our dialogues with the heads of missions in Delhi strengthen India's global partnerships. Such interactions amplify public awareness and enable the shaping of policies that aid India's growth trajectory. Economic growth is fundamental to attaining the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 as envisioned by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. To this effect, the role of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is vital."

FPAP plans to organise similar interactions regularly, strengthening India's outreach and showcasing its financial ecosystem to a global audience.

