NSE posts 39 pc growth in net profit at Rs 2,567 crore in Q1, revenue up 51 pc

New Delhi, Aug 7 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,567 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY25), up by 39 per cent (year-on-year).

The leading exchange reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 4,510 crore for Q1 FY25, up by 51 per cent (year-on-year).

The NSE said in a statement that apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines, which mainly include data centre and connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services and data services.

On a consolidated basis, earnings per share increased to Rs 51.86 in Q1 FY25 from Rs 37.26 in Q1 FY24.

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volume of Rs 1,22,872 crore (up 110 per cent YoY) while the equity futures reached an average daily traded volume of Rs 2,09,279 crore (up 101 per cent YoY). The average daily traded volumes of equity options (premium value) stood at Rs 71,957 crore (up 33 per cent YoY) for Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, the NSE incurred total expenses of Rs 1,762 crore. The stock exchange made provision for an additional contribution of Rs 587 crore to augment the core settlement guarantee fund corpus from the current level to Rs 10,500 crore as advised by the markets regulator.

NSE contributed Rs 14,003 crore to the exchequer for Q1 FY25, of which STT/CTT comprised Rs 12,054 crore, income tax Rs 236 crore, stamp duty Rs 1,018 crore, GST Rs 362 crore, and SEBI charges of Rs 333 crore.

On Tuesday, the stock exchange achieved another milestone of listing five companies in a single day with a consolidated issue size of Rs 2,047 crore. The simultaneous listing ceremonies for all five companies were held in Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. As many as 2,535 companies from various sectors are listed on the NSE with a market capitalisation of Rs 455.79 lakh crore (as on July 30).

