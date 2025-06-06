NSE subsidiary launches ESG rating services for listed companies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics, a defunct subsidiary of the stock exchange NSE, has launched ESG ratings services for listed companies.

It marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable business practices in India.

NSE Sustainability focuses on assessing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, providing stakeholders with vital information to make informed decisions.

The company NSE Sustainability said in a statement Friday it received its certificate of registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as a Category I ESG Rating Provider (ERP).

As a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE Indices Limited, which is, in turn, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), NSE Sustainability embodies the principles of transparency and actionable insights.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE, said, "NSE Sustainability's mission is to provide stakeholders, including investors, businesses, regulators and the public, with accurate, comprehensive and unbiased evaluations of corporate sustainability practices."

The ESG ratings are derived from thoroughly evaluating company practices, policies, and disclosures across relevant sectors and industries.

NSE Sustainability said in the statement it employs a transparent, data-driven, and materiality-based ESG ratings methodology aligned with both national and international standards and best practices.

By integrating a wide array of parameters, NSE Sustainability ensures its ESG ratings reflect a balanced and objective perspective, free from biases related to size, scale, or industry.

Aniruddha Chatterjee, CEO, NSE Indices, said "The launch of ESG ratings by NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd underscores our commitment to innovation in sustainable finance and we believe that our ESG ratings, data and analytics will set a benchmark in advancing ESG practices across industries."

In addition to ESG ratings services, NSE Sustainability will be actively involved in a range of associated ESG-related activities including but not limited to scoring products, and research activities incidental to ESG ratings, for domestic and international dissemination.

