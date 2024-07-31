PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: NSEIT, a leading provider of advanced digital transformation and cybersecurity services focused on global customers in capital markets, insurance, and banking, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Major Contender' and 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Capital Markets IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Everest Group evaluated and conducted a comparative assessment of 27 capital markets IT service providers for their market impact and vision and capability, using their proprietary PEAK Matrix® assessment framework. This report is based on independent analyst firm's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2024, interactions with leading technology and IT services providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the capital markets IT services market.

NSEIT was identified as a Major Contender in its field, highlighting the company's comprehensive service portfolio, strategic focus, and technology innovation in the capital markets space. NSEIT has also been recognized as a 'Star Performer' which is given to providers that show the most improvement year-over-year on the PEAK Matrix®.

"NSEIT has carved out a niche in the capital markets with its strong domain expertise and foundational ties to core exchanges, specializing in services for market intermediaries," says Kriti Seth, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Their three-pronged strategy focuses on digital transformation, cybersecurity, and cloud services, spanning the full spectrum from strategy and application development to operations. Additionally, specialized solutions addressing the challenges faced by trading powerhouses, exchanges, and clearing houses, as well as active exploration of generative AI, including PoCs for consolidating letters of credit and enhancing helpdesk operations, has helped NSEIT to earn a Major Contender recognition in Everest Group's Capital Markets IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024."

"At NSEIT, our single focus is to help our clients thrive in today's dynamic landscape. We achieve this by serving as their trusted advisor, equipping them with innovative technology, and delivering a comprehensive suite of services for their unique challenges," said Anantharaman Sreenivasan (Ganesh), MD & CEO, NSEIT. "Everest Group's recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through modernization and optimization of the capital markets technology and operations landscape. We continue to invest in capability building in industry domain and cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI while reinforcing our core competencies in cybersecurity, digital solutions, and cloud technologies."

NSEIT Limited is a digital native technology company that engineers world-class solutions to help our global customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Our key service pillars are Application Modernization, Business Transformation, Data Analytics and AI, Infrastructure & Cloud Services, and Cybersecurity, through which we create intuitive digital experiences and tangible business impact. For over two decades, our innate drive for excellence has made us the partner of choice for global organizations. At NSEIT, we fuel digital progress.

