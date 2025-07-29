NSE’s Q1 net profit rises 10.3 pc sequentially, revenue falls 10.6 pc YoY

Mumbai, July 29 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Limited on Tuesday reported a 10.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in its net profit to Rs 2,924 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 2,650 crore in previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, it increased by 13.9 per cent from Rs 2,567 crore in year-ago period, according to its financial statement.

Revenue from operations for the same quarter increased by 6.92 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,032 crore, compared to Rs 3,771 crore in previous quarter.

However, on YoY basis, the revenue was down by 10.59 per cent from Rs 4,510 crore in Q1 FY25, the company stated in its financial statement.

Total income in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 4,798 crore, compared to Rs 4,397 crore in March quarter.

However, it dropped 3.07 per cent from Rs 4,950 crore in same quarter previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from transaction charges rose 7 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,150 crore.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter grew 12 per cent to Rs 3,130 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin expanded to 78 per cent, compared to 74 per cent in the previous quarter and 69 per cent in the same period previous year.

Trading volumes also witnessed growth across segments. The cash market’s Average Daily Traded Volume (ADTV) rose 14 per cent from the March quarter to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

In the derivatives segment, the ADTV for Equity Futures increased 5 per cent to Rs 1.68 lakh crore, while the ADTV for Equity Options (premium value) grew 9 per cent to Rs 55,514 crore.

Meanwhile, NSE will also participate as a selling shareholder in the upcoming IPO of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), which opens for subscription on Wednesday (July 30).

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 760 and Rs 800 per share.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor