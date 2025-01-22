NSE's total unique investors base crosses 11 crore for first time

Mumbai, Jan 22 Total unique investors’ base (unique PANs) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the 11-crore mark for the first time, and total client accounts registered with the exchange now stands more than 21 crore, it was announced on Wednesday.

Investor registrations at the NSE experienced acceleration in recent year due to surge in stock market participation, with 3.6 times jump in the last five years.

It took 14 years from the NSE's commencement of operations in 1994 to reach 1 crore investors.

The pace then quickened, with the next 1 crore registrations taking about seven years, followed by another 3.5 years for the next crore and the subsequent milestone of adding the fourth crore took just over a year.

“The rate of growth has since quickened significantly, with each additional 1 crore investors being added in roughly 6-7 months, while the last 1 crore investors were added in just over five months, reflecting a shift in investor enthusiasm and participation in the stock market through direct means,” the NSE noted.

The exchange said that in the last five months, daily new unique investor registrations have consistently ranged between 47,000 and 73,000.

This growth has been driven by many factors, including the strong market performance, heightened investor awareness, financial inclusion efforts and rapid advancement of digitisation.

In 2024, the Nifty 50 index delivered a return of 8.8 per cent, while the Nifty 500 index saw an impressive 15.2 per cent gain.

Indian markets have had positive returns for the past nine consecutive years.

Over the five-year period ending December 2024, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 have generated annualised returns of 14.2 per cent and 17.8 per cent. respectively, further boosting investor confidence.

Market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies has increased nearly 6 times from Rs 73.5 lakh crore as of May 1, 2014 to Rs. 425 lakh crore as of now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor