NSS Pre-Republic Day Camp Showcases Discipline, Diversity and Unity at Chitkara University

Chandigarh [India], November 28: Chitkara University, Punjab, is hosting the North Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp 2025, which commenced on 21st November and will continue until 30th November 2025. The campus is witnessing a gathering of over 200 NSS volunteers from northern states, creating an atmosphere of discipline, national service and collective responsibility. The camp has been designed to strengthen leadership qualities, teamwork and commitment to the nation, while encouraging meaningful interaction and collaboration among the youth.

The inauguration ceremony opened with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by the NSS Lakshay Geet, creating an ambience of dignity and reflection. From the very beginning, the participants have shown exceptional enthusiasm as they immersed themselves in a structured schedule designed to promote fitness, focus and resilience. Each day begins with Prabhat Pheri at dawn, followed by yoga and meditation sessions that encourage a balanced blend of physical strength and mental clarity. Parade drills have been an integral part of the camp's routine, instilling discipline, precision and coordination among the volunteers, who continue to display growing confidence and commitment to their roles.

In addition to physical training, academic sessions are being conducted by experts to provide timely and relevant insights to the volunteers. Dr. Pawan Kumar addressed the critical topic of Cyber Safety and Digital Hygiene, enhancing awareness in an increasingly digital world. Dr. Vivek Trivedi motivated the participants to view themselves as changemakers capable of contributing to society through responsible action. A focused session by Er. Nitika Singla on disaster preparedness, particularly earthquake awareness and response, added depth to the learning experience and highlighted the importance of readiness during emergencies.

The evenings at the Exploretorium have become a celebration of India's rich cultural diversity. Performances from Punjab, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi have created a vibrant atmosphere that encourages cultural exchange and interaction. These sessions have not only illuminated the artistic traditions of each region but also reinforced the spirit of unity in diversity that lies at the heart of the NSS movement.

Speaking on the ongoing camp, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "The NSS volunteers are demonstrating exemplary dedication, discipline and teamwork. Their involvement goes beyond parade training and reflects a deeper commitment to nation-building and responsible citizenship. When youth channel their energy towards service and learning, they become the true strength of the country. At Chitkara University, we take pride in nurturing such values and shaping leaders who contribute meaningfully to society."

As the camp progresses, volunteers are embodying the spirit of the NSS motto, Not Me, But You. The North Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp at Chitkara University is not only instilling discipline but also shaping socially aware individuals who value service to the nation, community welfare and unity of purpose. Guided by these principles, the volunteers are emerging as responsible citizens ready to contribute to society with dedication and integrity.

Chitkara University is a distinguished private institution known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across various disciplines. With a focus on creating leaders of tomorrow, the university offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an ever-evolving global landscape.

