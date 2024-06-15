NSSO to organise conference on household consumption expenditure survey on June 19

New Delhi [India], June 15 : The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) is set to host a one-day data user conference on June 19 in Delhi to discuss the Household Consumption Expenditure surveys for 2022-23.

The event aims to enhance interaction and engagement with data users and stakeholders, seeking their feedback.

"A one-day data user conference on the HCES 2022-23 to enhance MoSPI's interaction and engagement with data users/stakeholders for feedback, is being organized by NSSO" said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The NSSO works under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

During the conference, NSSO will present key concepts, definitions, results, unit level data, the use of multipliers, and the quality of the Household Consumption Expenditure surveys (HCES). An open discussion will follow to address questions and share insights.

The conference will see participation from international organizations, professors, and research scholars from renowned institutes. Data users can register for the conference through open registration. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, will attend as the Chief Guest.

The NSSO has conducted HCES since its establishment in 1950, with the latest survey running from August 2022 to July 2023. This survey provides estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) across various demographics.

The HCES 2022-23 factsheet was released on February 24, 2024, and detailed survey results and unit-level data were published on June 7, 2024.

The ministry said that the users can also attend the conference through YouTube.

