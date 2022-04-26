NTA uploads official CUET Sample Papers (Mock Tests) for CUET UG 2022, New type of MCQs introduced

This is indeed big news for students as NTA has finally released Official Mock Tests (Sample Papers) for CUET (UG) 2022 on their website for many domain subjects of Section II and some Section I language subjects.

There are major changes seen in the type of MCQs to be asked, specially in domain subjects, as opposed to just standalone MCQs that were expected previously on NCERT Class 12 syllabus.

These launched official mock tests (available in the Mock Test section of 'December 2018 onwards' link in NTA website) are similar to the coveted sample papers provided by various boards like CBSE and ICSE Boards before exams. It is very important to practice the exact pattern of such mock papers as the actual July 2022 computer-based paper will now be modelled on it 100 per cent. Students can also access the mock tests from the material provided in .

NTA has added a bunch of case-based MCQs (that are normally asked in CBSE Class 12 exam formats) in almost all domain subjects (see Maths screenshot above). The difficulty level of the expected July 2022 paper looks to be similar to entrance exams (like NEET) and NCERT Exemplar level (for PCMB subjects at least).

Take a look at the blueprint of certain domain subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry for example as we could understand from these official CUET mock tests:

For commerce and humanity subjects as well similar pattern is seen (with variation in number of MCQs of different types) as per the uploaded mock tests.

Alongside, to help students practice on the exact above pattern. These books are prepared in collaboration with Educart and they already include this official Mock test of NTA CUET 2022 that has just been made available on the NTA website.

If you see the above screenshot from Educart CUET Biology Book, the official Mock paper of CUET Biology NTA has uploaded, is also included in Educart CUET Biology Book. It seems like are providing the new typology of MCQs and exact paper pattern as announced in the CUET official Mock Test Paper.

All new types of MCQs (case-based, Match the following, Statement and A-R based) are included in each practice paper of . Even the instructions given in the official Mock test for the first time for CUET are ditto provided in the Educart CUET Books.

How Educart managed to get this official Mock test in advance is surprising? Certainly students should consider buying their CUET books as it will highly increase their chances of finding similar MCQs in the actual July CUET 2022 paper

A lot of students are struggling already to make sense of confusion in eligibility criteria and admission forms, the process of which has not been smooth. Already Delhi University (DU) has offered webinars to allay confusion and now this official mock paper will remove all doubts and ensure students know exactly what to expect. Hopefully students should make the most of it.

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor