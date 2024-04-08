NTPC aims to add 3 GW of renewable energy capacity

New Delhi, April 8 Public sector power giant NTPC Ltd has set a target to add 5GW of installed capacity to meet the growing power demand in the country, the company said on Monday.

NTPC aims to add 3GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity, reflecting its commitment to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions and another 2GW to its thermal energy capacity, strengthening India's energy infrastructure, according to a company statement.

In FY24, NTPC successfully added 3,924 MW of new capacity to its portfolio, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to nearly 76 GW. Presently, the group has an operational RE capacity of 3.5 GW, with an extensive pipeline exceeding 20 GW.

NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing as much as 25 per cent of the power requirement of the country.

--IANS

sps/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor