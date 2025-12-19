NTPC crosses 85.5 GW commercial capacity with addition of 359.58 MW solar power

New Delhi, Dec 19 Government-owned power giant NTPC has announced a commercial capacity addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat & Rajasthan, taking the group's total commercial capacity past the 85.5 GW mark.

According to an NTPC statement, the additional power capacity comprises 243.66 MW out of the 1,255 MW Khavda -1 Solar PV project in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, 78 MW out of 245 MW capacity of NTPC’s Nokh Sokar PV project in Rajasthan, and another 37.925 MW out of 300 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V project in Gujarat.

With this, the total installed commercial capacity ofthe NTPC group has reached 85541 MW (85.541GW).

NTPC Ltd. is contributing one-fourth of India’s power requirements and has an installed capacity of 85 GW+, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company has set a target of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India’s Net Zero goals.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, the NTPC is focusing on delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future, the statement said.

Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions.

Meanwhile, the NTPC organised its 18th lenders’ meet here, highlighting the company’s operational and financial performance, green initiatives, growth and diversification plans, future capital expenditure, and funding requirements. The event witnessed participation from representatives of leading banks, financial institutions, and credit rating agencies from India and abroad.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh spoke about the evolving energy transition scenarios and the opportunities available for NTPC in this changing landscape. Director, Finance, Jaikumar Srinivasan made a presentation highlighting NTPC’s transformation into an integrated energy conglomerate, according to a company statement.

The meet also featured an interactive question-and-answer session, during which the NTPC’s management addressed queries and observations raised by participants. The event was attended by the NTPC’s senior leadership team, along with CEOs and CFOs of major group companies.

