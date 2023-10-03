NTPC’s coal production rises 83 pc in first half of 2023-24

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Power producer NTPC reported an 83 per cent growth in coal production from its captive mines during the first half of the financial year 2023-24. The company achieved an impressive coal production of 16.05 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the said period as compared to 8.76 MMT same timeline last year, a release said.

NTPC has achieved a coal despatch of 17.20 MMT in the first half of 2023-24, marking a significant 94 per cent increase over the previous year for the same period.

The release said it reflects NTPC's relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation's energy needs.

Till date, NTPC has produced about 85+ million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal from its four operational captive coal mines Pakri Barwadih and Chatt-Bariatu Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

“Further mine operations have also started from Kerendari mine in April’23 and coal production is expected to start in the current fiscal. NTPC’s captive coal mining fits strategically in its backward integration initiative for providing fuel security to its power generation business," the release said.

“This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC's dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India's energy demands. The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation's energy goals," it added.

NTPC Ltd. is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. It has a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants.

