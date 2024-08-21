NTT Drives Hong Kong Smart City Innovation With Private 5G For New Use Cases

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, August 21: NTT Com Asia (NTT) is giving smart city development in Hong Kong a significant boost by establishing a technology and innovation ecosystem with the launch of docomo 5G DX Square, an innovation lab designed from the ground up to enable local innovators co-develop new AI, Edge and Private 5G (P5G) applications within Hong Kong's first-of-its-kind P5G environment. NTT is the first service provider to receive the Localized Wireless Broadband System (Private) License from Hong Kong's Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA).

docomo 5G DX Square is a hub for smart city innovation that brings together vital AI, Edge, and P5G mobile connectivity to a single location. It provides a high-performance, reliable and scalable platform for startups, enterprises, academics and local vendors to fast-track their ideas and confidently turn proofs of concept into real-world prototypes. The robust wireless connection allows innovators to explore and take advantage of 5G's full capabilities that cutting-edge AI, AR/XR, edge computing and IoT applications demand.

According to Grand View Research[1], the global Private 5G network market size was estimated at USD 2.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching up to USD 36 billion.

"The launch of docomo 5G DX Square following the acquisition of our P5G license in Hong Kong is pivotal in NTT's journey to empower the next wave of technological innovation and digital transformation," said Stephen Tsang, Chief Revenue Officer, NTT Com Asia. "Together with our proven track record in Japan, it accelerates 5G adoption in Hong Kong and catalyses entirely new industries and possibilities, cementing Hong Kong's status as a leading technology and innovation hub in the region."

Unlike public 5G networks, NTT's purpose-built and standalone P5G network offers a dedicated, highly secure and reliable wireless connectivity solution essential for smart city use cases that demand fast data transfer speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive connectivity. By deploying the latest millimetre wave (mmWave) standalone technology, enterprises can fully realise the true benefits of a P5G network, which is an excellent upgrade or replacement to traditional wired or wireless solutions. In addition, the cost of deploying P5G is substantially reduced due to NTT's multi-vendor approach, making it comparable to a Wi-Fi system, hence reducing the customer's CAPEX and OPEX in owning a P5G network. The high degree of customisation allows for the development of ready-to-deploy IoT solutions for various industries, such as construction, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, etc., and addresses multiple use cases, including vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and medical surgery.

"P5G is a game-changer for enterprises, especially those in construction, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation industries with uplink-centric applications and mission-critical demands. Coupled with cutting-edge technologies, P5G emerges as a core connectivity enabler that can drive the advancement of smart city applications, driving innovation and efficiency to unprecedented levels," said Phil McManus, Director, Business Innovation, NTT Com Asia.

In addition to this dedicated P5G infrastructure, docomo 5G DX Square puts cutting-edge technologies, valuable resources, and expertise at innovators' fingertips. They can tap into commercial knowledge and go-to-market insights from NTT and other partners and learn from successful business cases in Hong Kong and Japan. They can also tap NTT's broad expertise to refine strategies and prototypes, expand their knowledge from the latest technology demonstrations, receive direct feedback from potential partners and customers, accelerate time to market and close potential tech talent gaps.

NTT is inviting innovators, including members of its Innovation Alliance Program launched earlier this year, to join the technology ecosystem and accelerate their transformation journey. As part of this dynamic community, innovators will be encouraged to bring their ideas or solutions to the forefront through collaboration and co-marketing opportunities under a proven co-development framework. This reflects NTT's overarching vision to accelerate 5G innovation and smart city development in Hong Kong by empowering enterprises to harness the transformative potential of P5G technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ntt.com.hk/products-and-solutions/private-5g.

[1] Grand View Research: Private 5G Network Market Size And Share Report, 2030

(ends)

Notes to editor:

* NTT is actively fuelling smart city innovation in Hong Kong with tangible results. The co-development project with the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) is a notable success. Leveraging the docomo 5G DX Square platform, this two-phase project explores the potential of edge AI solutions and P5G connectivity for smart city applications, including AI-powered smart parking and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) deployment in Hong Kong. The initiative demonstrates the power of combining AI and P5G, paving the way for rapid commercialisation and accelerated smart city development in Hong Kong. As a pioneer of P5G innovation, NTT plays a crucial role in enabling smart city solutions through P5G.

* The second phase of the co-development project with CityU is commissioned by the HKSAR government and will study the feasibility and benefits of P5G as a connectivity enabler for V2X deployment in Hong Kong.

* Prof WANG, Jianping, Chair Professor, Department of Computer Science, City University of Hong Kong "NTT's P5G is a core enabler of smart city solution development. When paired with disruptive technologies, P5G's unparalleled speed, security, and reliability empower us to create and test mission-critical applications that were previously impossible. Our collaboration with NTT, leveraging docomo 5G DX Square, is a perfect example, showcasing how the P5G environment, combined with advanced technologies, will be a major step forward in turning the vision of a truly connected and intelligent city into reality."

About NTT Com Asia

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited ("NTT") is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world. Riding on the leading enterprise mobile technology from docomo business in Japan, we are bringing cutting-edge and ready-to-market IoT, AI and other digital solutions to support enterprises to develop a mobile-first strategy in their digitalisation journey. For more information, please visit: www.ntt.com.hk.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor