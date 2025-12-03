NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

By PNN | Updated: December 3, 2025 15:05 IST2025-12-03T15:03:27+5:302025-12-03T15:05:03+5:30

E-Launch at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli Marks a New Era in AI-Ready Infrastructure Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: NTT ...

NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4 | NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

E-Launch at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli Marks a New Era in AI-Ready Infrastructure

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: NTT proudly announces the e-launch of its newest data center campus, Bengaluru 4, located at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli. This state-of-the-art campus is designed to meet the growing demand for AI, cloud, and high-density infrastructure, reinforcing NTT's commitment to powering India's digital future.

Campus Highlights

  • Total Land Area: 8.5 acres
  • Campus Capacity: 100 MW facility load | 67.2 MW of critical IT load
  • Data Centers: 3 (Bengaluru 4A, 4B, 4C)
  • IT Load per Data Center: 22.4 MW
  • IT Load per Data Hall: 3.2 MW
  • Data Halls per DC: 7

As of December 3, Bengaluru 4A is ready for commissioning with 22.4 MW IT load capacity, marking the first phase of this mega campus.

NTT Unveils Bengaluru

Power & Reliability

  • Dedicated 220 kV GIS Substation
  • 220 kV LILO arrangement from state grid for unmatched stability
  • Diesel Generators with 48-hour HSD backup
  • 4 dedicated POE routes

Sustainability & Security

  • IGBC Platinum Rated Building
  • 7-layer security system
  • Carrier-neutral facility with multiple ISPs
  • Renewable power integration

Operational Excellence

  • 24×7 operations team and remote hands support

Strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru 4 ensures seamless accessibility for clients and partners.

Leadership Quote

“NTT is proud to showcase how we are shaping India's digital future through world-class infrastructure and sustainable practices. Our Bangalore campuses—including the largest in the city—deliver unmatched capacity and scalability for enterprises and hyperscalers alike. Today, we operate 26+ MW of live IT load in Bangalore, and with BLR4 adding another 22 MW, we are significantly expanding our capabilities to meet growing demand. Our investments in Karnataka go beyond data centers; they include renewable energy initiatives that reinforce our dedication to a greener future. These efforts not only strengthen India's digital backbone but also create direct and indirect economic impact for the region.”

— Alok Bajpai, Managing Director, India, NTT Global Data Centers

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app