NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

By PNN | Updated: December 3, 2025 15:05 IST2025-12-03T15:03:27+5:302025-12-03T15:05:03+5:30
E-Launch at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli Marks a New Era in AI-Ready Infrastructure
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: NTT proudly announces the e-launch of its newest data center campus, Bengaluru 4, located at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli. This state-of-the-art campus is designed to meet the growing demand for AI, cloud, and high-density infrastructure, reinforcing NTT's commitment to powering India's digital future.
Campus Highlights
- Total Land Area: 8.5 acres
- Campus Capacity: 100 MW facility load | 67.2 MW of critical IT load
- Data Centers: 3 (Bengaluru 4A, 4B, 4C)
- IT Load per Data Center: 22.4 MW
- IT Load per Data Hall: 3.2 MW
- Data Halls per DC: 7
As of December 3, Bengaluru 4A is ready for commissioning with 22.4 MW IT load capacity, marking the first phase of this mega campus.
Power & Reliability
- Dedicated 220 kV GIS Substation
- 220 kV LILO arrangement from state grid for unmatched stability
- Diesel Generators with 48-hour HSD backup
- 4 dedicated POE routes
Sustainability & Security
- IGBC Platinum Rated Building
- 7-layer security system
- Carrier-neutral facility with multiple ISPs
- Renewable power integration
Operational Excellence
- 24×7 operations team and remote hands support
Strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru 4 ensures seamless accessibility for clients and partners.
Leadership Quote
“NTT is proud to showcase how we are shaping India's digital future through world-class infrastructure and sustainable practices. Our Bangalore campuses—including the largest in the city—deliver unmatched capacity and scalability for enterprises and hyperscalers alike. Today, we operate 26+ MW of live IT load in Bangalore, and with BLR4 adding another 22 MW, we are significantly expanding our capabilities to meet growing demand. Our investments in Karnataka go beyond data centers; they include renewable energy initiatives that reinforce our dedication to a greener future. These efforts not only strengthen India's digital backbone but also create direct and indirect economic impact for the region.”
— Alok Bajpai, Managing Director, India, NTT Global Data Centers
