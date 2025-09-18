Numax Realcon Targets Rs. 300 Crore Festive Season Sales, Strengthening its Uttar Pradesh Growth Story with Integrated Townships

NewsVoir

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18: Uttar Pradesh: India's real estate spotlight is shifting. The next chapter isn't being written only in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru, but in the smaller cities that highways, expressways, and new industries are putting on the map. That is where developers like Numax Realcon see opportunity. The company is not chasing quick projects. Instead, it is betting on integrated townships that can change how families live, work, and grow together. Numax Realcon is eyeing stock sales of ₹300 crore during this festive season, starting with Navratri. With its integrated township projects and a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, the company aims to leverage festive demand, offering homebuyers modern, sustainable, and community-centric living spaces backed by trust and visionary leadership.

Behind Numax is a mix of deep-rooted experience and fresh vision. Mr Sunil Goel, its Managing Director, has been in the sector for more than three decades. As co-founder of Omaxe, he was part of the team that built some of India's most ambitious township projects in 27 cities and has delivered more than 100 million Sq ft of built-up area. Few people in the industry understand township-scale planning the way he does. Working alongside him is Mr Chaitanya Goel, who represents the next generation. While Mr Sunil brings the comfort of legacy, Mr Chaitanya is adding ideas shaped by technology, sustainability, and the lifestyle expectations of today's young homebuyers.

For Sunil, the focus remains on credibility. "When people buy into a township, they're putting their future in your hands," he says. "That's a responsibility, not just a business. Our aim is to deliver communities that people are proud to call their own." Chaitanya looks at it through a slightly different lens. "Housing for my generation is not just about four walls," he says. "We want spaces that are connected, digitally ready, environmentally responsible, and full of life. That's the kind of environment Numax wants to create."

The company's boldest move so far is unfolding in Muzaffarnagar, where Numax is making a 3000 crore project to build a 100-acre township. The location is no accident; Muzaffarnagar sits along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, giving it a natural advantage as connectivity reshapes the region. The township itself is being planned as a self-sustaining ecosystem, with plotted housing, villas, commercial areas, and everyday infrastructure like a school, a police station, hotel, hospital and community facilities. More than 5,000 jobs are expected to be created during its development, offering a much-needed boost to the local economy. For a city often overlooked in the past, the project signals a turning point. Besides, the brand is aiming to achieve sales of more than ₹500 crore within the next three months.

But Numax does not see Muzaffarnagar as a one-off. The company views Uttar Pradesh as its core growth market, and the Muzaffarnagar township is intended as an anchor for a much larger portfolio. Expansion into other Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is already part of the plan. The reasoning is straightforward: as smaller cities urbanise and aspirations rise, there is a gap between what people want and what they currently get. Well-planned townships can fill that gap, offering a balance of affordability, modern living, and long-term value.

"Our attention is on places that don't always make the headlines but have enormous potential," says Chaitanya. "We believe townships in these locations will not just provide homes but also create new growth centres." Over time, Numax wants to be recognised as a pan-India township specialist, a developer that carries forward Sunil Goel's reputation for trust while embedding the forward-looking ideas of its younger leadership."

Kapil Dev Agarwal, MOS (Independent Charge), Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, "Numax is introducing an exceptional project that combines modern amenities with world-class design. This initiative will not only accelerate the city's growth but also redefine its identity. It is truly a transformative step for Muzaffarnagar's future."

Meenakshi Swarup, Chairman, Nagar Palika Muzaffarnagar, said, "Numax is bringing one of the finest township projects of the NCR to Muzaffarnagar. I had the opportunity to see its 3D vision, and it is remarkable. Once it comes to life, it will completely transform the city."

BJP leader Gaurav Swarup said, "It is a matter of great pride for Muzaffarnagar that Numax is developing a modern township equipped with every essential facility. This project will significantly contribute to the city's growth. The inclusion of dedicated sports facilities for children makes it even more special, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for the next generation."

At the heart of it all are four values: trust, innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. These aren't buzzwords for the company but the principles shaping its projects. For Uttar Pradesh and similar states on the cusp of transformation, this philosophy could not be more relevant. With a legacy of execution behind it, a next-generation vision guiding it, and expansion plans already in motion, Numax Realcon is stepping into a new phase where it is not only building real estate but also shaping communities for the future.

