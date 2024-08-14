Number of active investors on NSE surged by 13.9 pc in June: NSE report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 13.9 per cent month-on-month, reaching 1.5 crore in June. This increase marks the third consecutive month of growth in active market users.

According to a report by the NSE, the number of individuals trading at least once a month grew by 13.1 per cent in June compared to May, reflecting a robust trend in market participation.

"The number of individual investors who traded at least once in June increased across regions. This individual investor base rose by 13.9 per cent month-on-month to reach 1.5 crore in June 2024," the report noted.

It added that there has been a steady rise in active domestic investors following a period of decline earlier in the year, specifically in March.

The report highlights that, as of June, the number of active domestic market investors on the NSE from the top 10 states of India stood at 1.2 crore. These states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

Notably, Maharashtra led the way in June, contributing significantly to the new and active user base of investors in the stock markets.

Additionally, the report highlighted a year-on-year growth in the number of registered investors. The total number of registered users stood at 9.7 crore at the end of June, up from approximately 7.6 crore at the same time the previous year.

Region-wise, Southern and Eastern India saw significant increases, with active investor bases rising by 16.8 per cent month-on-month to 29.1 lakh and 15.6 percent month-on-month to 16.7 lakh, respectively.

The Northern and Western regions also experienced growth, with investor bases reaching 55 lakh and 56 lakh, respectively, in June 2024. The data illustrates a broad and continuing expansion in investor participation across various regions of India.

