NumberOne Academy Launches AI Chatbot 'NOA': A GST Companion for SMEs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: NumberOne Academy, a leading platform for empowering Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), announces the launch of 'NOA', an innovative AI-powered multilingual chatbot. NOA serves as a GST companion for MSME entrepreneurs, providing guidance to navigate GST regulations and taxation with ease.

NOA currently assists entrepreneurs by answering GST (Goods and Services Tax) and taxation queries in over 10 Indian languages alongside English. This eliminates the language barrier and empowers SME owners to manage their compliance more effectively. NumberOne Academy plans to further develop NOA's capabilities in the coming months, expanding its knowledge base beyond GST to include integrated business solutions, government schemes, multi-channel support, and development.

"Our mission is to empower India's SMEs, the backbone of our economy, by leveraging technology," said Lajesh Kolath, Co-Founder & CEO of NumberOne Academy. "NOA represents our commitment to bridge the language gap and provide relevant information to business owners in their native languages."

NumberOne Academy's commitment to Indian entrepreneurs extends beyond NOA. The company offers a comprehensive learning platform featuring over 50+ curated courses from 25+ business coaches, covering growth strategies, sales, marketing, branding, finance, HR, operations, and technology. This robust online platform is complemented by in-person workshops, creating a hybrid learning model that caters to diverse learning preferences.

NumberOne Academy recently secured funding from prominent angel investors. This funding will fuel product development, expand digital content offerings in multiple Indian languages, and ensure continued support for India's vast and vital SME sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor