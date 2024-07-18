Numeric Launches its NextGen 3 Phase UPS Keor MP - Innovation that Drives the Future

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18: Numeric, a Group Brand of Legrand, the leading manufacturer of power backup solutions in India since 1984, has launched Keor MP as the new addition to its 3 phase UPS system lineup. With ratings ranging from 60 kVA to 200 kVA and scalability up to 1.2 MW, the Keor MP offers unparalleled efficiency of up to 96 per cent in a compact design. Keor MP integrates advanced Li-ion battery technology, providing a sustainable power solution for diverse sector needs such as IT&ITES, enterprise data centers, healthcare, commercial and infrastructure.

One of the standout features of the Keor MP is its module-based architecture, which ensures low Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and high Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF). This design not only enhances reliability but also minimizes downtime, making it an ideal choice for critical applications. The three-level IGBT-based inverter technology further boosts efficiency, while the intuitive touchscreen display with live synoptic view allows for real-time status monitoring. With its high efficiency, compact footprint, and advanced technology, the Keor MP is set to redefine the standards of power protection by not only meeting the demands of modern industries but also setting new benchmarks in sustainability. As a trusted leader in the market, Numeric continues to empower businesses with advanced solutions that ensure uninterrupted business continuity.

Satpal Singh, CEO of Numeric UPS, added, "The Keor MP represents a significant disruption in the power solutions market, embodying innovation that drives the future. As a gamechanger in the '3 phase' category, it delivers exceptional efficiency and reliability, ensuring our customers experience seamless and uninterrupted operations. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is at the core of this product."

Numeric is the leading manufacturer that offers sustainable power backup solutions to customers all over the globe with 2 world-class manufacturing units. With an experience of more than 35 years, the brand has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains. Numeric is a GLOCAL company, i.e., the combination of 'global' expertise with deep 'local' market knowledge. The clean energy solutions are certified by ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007. Numeric also has the widest service network in the industry, with more than 250 direct service centres and over 900+ technically proficient engineers.

For more information please visit www.numericups.com.

