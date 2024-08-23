NURA's AI Health Screenings Gain Attention from Celebrities

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 23: In a world where health risks are increasingly unpredictable, early detection has become a crucial component of effective healthcare. NURA, India's leading AI-enabled health screening facility, is at the forefront of this revolution, offering advanced screening services that can detect diseases before they become life-threatening. With centers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, NURA is transforming the way we approach health by emphasizing the importance of early and regular screening.

At NURA, advanced AI technology is leveraged to improve the accuracy of imaging interpretations, enabling the early detection of diseases like cancer and cardiovascular conditions. The facility's ultra-low-dose CT scans, optimized for minimal radiation exposure, provide high-quality images necessary for detecting abnormalities in their earliest stages. With screenings completed in just 120 minutes, NURA ensures that patients receive their results promptly, allowing for quick and effective interventions.

The celebrities often look for reliable and innovative health solutions that fit seamlessly into even their demanding and hectic lifestyles. NURA's commitment to promoting sustainable health practices has attracted the attention of several celebrities. Actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared his positive experience, noting the convenience of no fasting requirements and the efficiency of the comprehensive screening process. He emphasized the importance of regular checkups, especially with NURA's use of ultra-low-dose radiation and AI-driven technology, which provided him with peace of mind.

Model and Actress Gayatri Bhardwaj also praised NURA's comprehensive screening, expressing her relief at having a complete checkup in such a seamless manner. She highlighted the importance of these tests in today's environment, where pollution and additives in food pose significant health risks.

Writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who typically avoids medical checkups, was impressed by the smooth and efficient process at NURA. He emphasized that the experience felt more like a pleasant outing than a medical examination, underscoring the comfort and care provided by the NURA team.

NURA is dedicated to expanding its services across India, making early detection accessible to more people. By continuously integrating cutting-edge AI technologies and raising public awareness about the importance of early disease detection, NURA is setting a new standard in preventive healthcare. The facility's collaboration with healthcare providers and policymakers further enhances its ability to deliver effective and efficient screening services.

In a world where health can be unpredictable, NURA offers the peace of mind that comes from knowing you're taking proactive steps to safeguard your future. The endorsement from high-profile figures underscores the NURA's role in promoting regular checkups and proactive health management.

