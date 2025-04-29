Nureca Limited Expands Quick Commerce Reach with Dr Trust Products Now Available on Swiggy Instamart

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Nureca Limited (NSE: NURECA), a leading player in India's health and wellness sector, is proud to announce that its flagship brand Dr Trust is now available on Swiggy Instamart, enabling ultra-fast doorstep delivery of essential healthcare products.

This launch further strengthens Nureca's growing presence in the quick commerce ecosystem. Dr Trust products are already available on Blinkit and Zepto, and are now accessible across all major instant delivery platforms in India.

Consumers can now instantly order a wide range of Dr Trust's trusted and best-selling products on Swiggy Instamart, including:

* Digital Weighing Scales & Body Fat Analyzers

* BP Monitors, Thermometers & Oximeters

* Massage Guns & Body Massagers

* Nebulizers & Glucose Monitoring Strips

* Facial Steamers & Room Humidifiers

* Orthopedic and Menstrual Heat Belts

Aryan Goyal, CEO of Nureca Limited, said, "At Nureca, we are obsessed with making healthcare frictionless. Today's consumers expect trusted solutions to be just a tap away and with Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto, we're delivering on that promise. This is not just about speed it's about meeting urgent health needs with reliability, quality, and convenience. We're excited to lead the healthcare category in the quick commerce revolution."

Nureca's multi-platform approach ensures that Dr Trust products are readily available wherever and whenever consumers need them within minutes backed by the assurance of medical-grade quality and customer trust.

Nureca Limited is an NSE-listed company focused on home healthcare, wellness, and medical devices, with a product portfolio spanning vital monitoring, pain management, mother and baby care, fitness, and hygiene. Its flagship brands Dr Trust, Dr Physio, and Trumom are recognized across India for innovation, accessibility, and reliability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor