Nurturing Future Champions: How the Global One Championship is Shaping Student Growth and Exposure

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: In conversation with Dr. Vijay Parihar, Principal, Global Indian International School, Hadapsar, we explore how the inaugural Global One Championship—a nationwide multi-sport tournament by Global Schools Group—is shaping holistic development for students. Featuring 800+ participants from 27 campuses across eight sporting disciplines, the event reflects GSG's vision of fostering an inclusive and high-performance sports culture in India.

Dr.Vijay Parihar shares how students from GIIS Hadapsar are contributing not only as athletes but also through roles such as media support, event coordination, and volunteering—gaining practical exposure beyond academics. He highlights how these experiences build leadership, teamwork, resilience, and cultural understanding, shaping students into confident, future-ready individuals.

Here's a look at the key questions we discussed with Dr. Parihar on the vision, impact, and future of the Global One Championship:

1. How many students from your campus are participating in the inaugural Global One Championship, and which sports will they represent your school in?

We are delighted that eight of our students will be part of the Global One Championship. They will be representing our school in Cricket and Football, and we are extremely proud to see them take their passion for sports to a national platform.

2. How does participating in a nationwide, multi-sport championship support the holistic development of students at your campus?

Such opportunities fit beautifully with our school's 9 Gems framework, especially the areas focusing on Sports, Health and Fitness, and Community Connection, Care and Universal Values. These experiences help our students grow not just physically, but also emotionally and socially. They learn discipline, commitment, and ethics while understanding the importance of balance, well-being, and a sense of responsibility. It truly supports their all-round development.

3. In what ways does involvement in the championship help students from your school develop skills like leadership, teamwork, and resilience on and off the field?

A championship of this scale naturally teaches many life lessons. Students learn leadership when they step up for their teams, make decisions, and encourage their peers. They understand teamwork by cooperating, planning together, and putting the team's goals ahead of individual interests. Most importantly, they build resilience—learning to handle pressure, cope with setbacks, and still give their best. These qualities help them not just in sports, but in academics, relationships, and everyday challenges.

4. Apart from sports, are students from your campus participating in other roles like media, event coordination, or volunteering? How do such experiences complement their learning and development?

Yes, our students are also involved in several supporting roles such as media assistance, event coordination, and volunteering. We already have a strong Radio Jockey (RJ) programme in school, and many of our students are confident speakers and communicators because of it. Experiences like these strengthen their organisational skills, build confidence, and teach them how to work responsibly in real-world situations. It gives them exposure beyond the classroom and helps them understand the many different roles that contribute to a successful event.

5. How does participating alongside schools from different states in this championship help your students appreciate cultural diversity, build unity, and broaden their perspectives?

Being part of a national event brings our students into contact with peers from many different states, each with their own traditions, languages, and viewpoints. These interactions help them appreciate the beauty of India's diversity and teach them to value and respect differences. At the same time, they also discover how much we share in common. This experience fosters unity broadens their horizons, and encourages them to think as inclusive, open-minded individuals. It's a wonderful way for them to grow as citizens of a diverse and vibrant country.

As Dr. Vijay Parihar emphasizes, the Global One Championship is more than a sporting event—it is an experiential learning platform helping students grow into confident, well-rounded individuals. For GIIS Hadapsar, it reinforces the school's commitment to holistic education by providing national exposure, diverse responsibilities, and opportunities to develop leadership, teamwork, cultural understanding, and essential life skills. The championship strengthens character while bringing the school community closer to its vision of nurturing global citizens.

