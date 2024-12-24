Nushrratt Bharuccha launched Oikos' exclusive wall paints range at Sirca India's Annual Event, Jashn-e-Rang

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: Building upon the success of its environmentally friendly product range, Sirca India a leader in premium Italian wood coatings and wall textures, introduced an exclusive range of wall paints from Oikos in the fourth edition of its annual event, Jashn-e-Rang. The event was graced by many famous personalities namely Bollywood divas like Sara Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha & Punjabi Pop Stars like Ashok Mastie, Jassie Gill & Babbal Rai.

Oikos, a long-standing and valued partner of Sirca India, is renowned for its eco-friendly solutions, and this new offering is a testament to that legacy. The premium wall paint range promises multiple USPs such as outstanding durability, exceptional washability, superior coverage, vapor permeability, offering much more for both interior and exterior solutions.

The key pillars of the brand namely, Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Gurjit Singh Bains, Director, Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Chirag Goel, Associate Director from Sirca Paints India Limited along with Alessandro Balestri, Director of Oikos S.P.A. Italy and other top officials shared their vision & insights revealing what's next in the ever-evolving paints and polish industry.

The event was also graced by Dr. H.S.B. Lamba, founder of 'Welcome' brand that was recently acquired by Sirca Paints India Limited.

Reflecting on the evening, Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Sirca India, shared, "At Sirca India, we are always excited to introduce new premium products that push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. Partnering with Oikos, a brand committed to eco-friendly solutions, and New Wembley again a leader in its industry, made this year's Jashn-e-Rang even more memorable as we celebrated our shared journey toward a brighter, sustainable future with those who have been the backbone of our success. It marks the beginning of more diverse & innovative product range for our target audience & better opportunities for all the stakeholders."

Jashn-e-Rang 2024 was not just a celebration of colors but also a testament to Sirca India's unwavering commitment to innovation. The event rewarded the well-deserved long associations & was made more happening with block buster performances by renowned personalities.

This year's Jashn-e-Rang was a spectacular reminder of Sirca India's commitment to its people and the planet as the brand continued its commitment to sustainability with this launch. The premium Oikos wall paint launch marked not just the unveiling of a new product but also a reaffirmation of Sirca India's dedication to creating products that blend elegance, sustainability, and durability. The colorful gala event made a loud cheer as it was a definitive statement on the company's motto and was theme crafted by the brand's creative agency on board, DigiStreet Media.

Sirca India has established itself as a leading player, elevating the living standards of its customers through upscale decor inspirations. The brand, synonymous with a premium lifestyle, empowers individuals to create their 'Italian Autograph' with a premium range of Italian wood coatings, wall textures & wall paints. From creating a market to sustaining market leadership, Sirca India has witnessed tremendous growth through its robust network of dealers and distributors across India.

