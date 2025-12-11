Nutrabolt Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Agreement in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: Nutrabolt®, a global leader in active health and wellness, today announced a strategic agreement with Nutraprep India Pvt. Ltd. Under this arrangement, Nutraprep will serve as the exclusive licensee for manufacturing and distribution of select Nutrabolt products in India.

Designed to bring internationally trusted formulations to India, this agreement focuses on local manufacturing built to global standards. As a part of this collaboration, Nutraprep will manufacture C4® Original Pre-Workout, XTEND® Original, and Cellucor® COR-Performance Creatine in India. Distribution will be led by Bright Performance Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., headed by Parag Bhatia, one of India's premier distributors in the sports nutrition and wellness sector, recognized for its robust pan-India retail and omnichannel expertise.

"The sports nutrition market continues to evolve rapidly across India, and the need to adapt is evident," said Justin Becker, SVP International at Nutrabolt. "Ultimately, feedback from Indian consumers drove us to forge a new route to marketone that ensures we can meet scaling demand while maintaining our high standards for quality and value. We're thrilled to deepen our role in India alongside the Nutraprep and Bright teams."

"This partnership is a step forward for India's performance-nutrition market," said Amit Dhirwani, Founder and Director, Nutraprep. "Manufacturing locally allows us to meet global quality benchmarks while building the consistency and transparency consumers expect from this category. Our work with Nutrabolt helps us bring proven and established formulations to India, and Bright ensures that they are available where demand is growing. The category is expanding quickly, and our focus is on strengthening its foundation, trust, quality, and access."

Tapping Into India's High-Growth Performance Nutrition Ecosystem

India is now one of the most dynamic performance-nutrition markets globally, driven by expanding fitness adoption, growing discretionary spending, and increasing demand for science-backed supplements. This collaboration enables Nutrabolt, Nutraprep, and Bright to deliver globally aligned products at scale, tailored for India's evolving fitness ecosystem.

NutraPrep's manufacturing unit leverages advanced processing technologies aligned with Nutrabolt's Quality and Food Safety standards. Its quality assurance system includes 300+ internal and third-party tests, covering microbiology, heavy metals, allergens, pesticides, and other contaminants, all in accordance with FSSAI regulations and Nutrabolt's global quality benchmarks. The brand has also integrated a dual-QR, product-level authentication system through a leading verification technology partner, adding an enhanced layer of consumer trust. All ingredients are sourced from suppliers who comply with various internationally-recognized quality and food safety standards to ensure consistency in formulation, taste, and performance in line with Nutrabolt's international portfolio.

XTEND® Original was launched in India in October 2025, with C4® Original and Cellucor® Creatine expected to follow in early 2026. Distribution will begin with major metros and Tier-1 markets, followed by a strategic expansion to build a pan-India footprint across offline retail, e-commerce, quick-commerce, and specialty nutrition channels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor