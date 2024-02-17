Nutricircle Introduces Health Supplements My45NutrientsTM to Enhance Overall Well-being

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17: Nutricircle, BSE listed R&D and science-based company, introduces another health supplement, My45Nutrients, under its nutraceutical category. My45Nutrients-Daily Dose of Goodness, made of plant extracts, tablets are designed to provide a comprehensive range of essential nutrients, including 8 vitamins, 29 amino acids + bio nutrients and 8 minerals. These nutrients are formulated to support various aspects of overall well-being.

Enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, bio-nutrients and natural plant extracts, My45 Nutrients supplement is designed to bolster immune function and promote overall vitality. This comprehensive formula protects cells from damage, contributes to the normal function of the immune system, helps support daily energy needs, increase ability to handle stress, controls anxiety, expert support for hair, contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system &heart and protects the skin. It is anti-inflammatory, repairs, maintains, cartilage, bones, and teeth and revitalizes the system to be energetic.

"The newest introduction to our gamut of health supplements, My45Nutrients stands out with a unique formula that includes essential nutrients sourced from plants, which helps in boosting immunity and bolsters overall well-being of the body. With lifestyle issues seeing an upward graph, this product aims to address daily health needs, ensuring that everyone receives a well- rounded selection of vital nutrients to maintain and promote overall health, said Hitesh M Patel, Promoter & Director, Nutricircle.

My45Nutrients is densely packed with all the necessary nutrients the body needs to support better health and wellness.This product comprises plant-based ingredients such as Korean Ginseng root extract, grape seed extract, PhyllanthusEmblicadried fruit extract (Amla), Moringa, stevia, Curcuma longa root powder (Turmeric), Ginger, Garlic, Tulsi and BacopaMonnieri. Nutricircle has tied up with Aghub, ICRISAT, IIMR, Nutrihub, NIFTEM for product development and R&D.

My45Nutrients will be available on various online platforms as well as offline stores in cities- Mumbai, Gujarat and Hyderabad, in the initial phase.

