Nutrify Today brings Global Nutra C-Suite Summit to India - putting India to Global Nutraceutical Map

Nutrify Today, World's Nutraceutical network, business and upskilling tech platform is all set to launch Nutrify C-Suite Summit 2022 , nutraceutical industry growth catalyst event that will give birth to ASINDOUS (Asia-Indo-US) HIGHWAY on June 17, 2022, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, India.

The Summit will enable member countries to allow their nutraceutical industry to conduct business with ease in other member countries and promote the Indian nutraceutical industry at the global stage. India is entering into 3rd tech industry boom-Nutraceuticals.

This Indian nutraceutical industry is slated to add a delta to global nutraceutical industry by USD 100 Billion by 2030. This world's first-of-its-kind event will bring together senior executives composed of buyers like GSK, AMWAY, KAMEDA SEIKA, FRESENIUS; sellers like Omniactive, Cepham, Holista, and innovators like Myhealth, Flavorwiki, MyAir etc, as well as government leaders from key ASEAN countries, India and the USA. The chief guest of the event is Principal Scientific Advisor to government of India.

Talking about the summit, Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst, Nutrify Today said, "The main objective of this event is to enable ease of market access in partnering countries and harmonize business growth and investment. This summit will have C-Suite executives from Nutraceuticals finished dosages, ingredients, Foodtech, pharma companies with an interest in nutraceuticals, regulatory lobbies, government, Investors, pre-screened start-ups, and regulators of partnering countries. The event would witness a conglomeration of policymakers, national and international leaders from the Nutraceutical industry, and the academic and research fraternity. The deliberations at the conference will help in paving a path for the transformation required in ease of doing nutraceutical business between ASINDOUS member countries."

Confirmed Speakers Panel C-Suite:

Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive chairman and Managing director, OmniActive Health

Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst, Nutrify Today, Member-Nutra Task Force, Office of PSA To Government of India.

Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc

Rajen Manicka - CEO and Managing Director - Holista Colltech

Sheldon Baker, Chief Executive Officer, Baker Dillon Group

H.E. Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office UAE

Dr. Rajiv Tandon, Director-Health, RTI International India

Lekh Juneja, Executive Vice President, Kameda Seika Co Ltd

Yoni Glickman, Chairman of Board, Qualitas Health

Gary Scattergood, Regional Head, and Editor-in-Chief - Asia-Pacific, William Reed.

Sumeet Chandna, Partner-Performance Improvement, Life sciences, Ernst & Young

Anil Jain, Founder & MD, Gangwal Healthcare

NutrifyToday - World's 1st technology-powered platform for nutraceuticals that enables curated industry peer networking, empowering business, new product commercialization, and upskill for industry executives to get certified for better career prospects. Nutraceutical is the premium you pay for your sustainable wellness that defers or negates the potential onset of serious health complications in life.

An industry that's gearing India to be a USD 100 billion markets by 2030, has a tremendous task at hand to accomplish. Nutrifytoday.com platform has been catalyzing this growth by leveraging over 18,000 executives from nutraceuticals, government, investors, regulations from India, and key large international markets. Nutrify Today through Nutrify Today Academy has also certified over 2000 industry executives and plans to train and certify over 15000 in next 2 years.

