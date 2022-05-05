Nutty Yogi, the Health and Organic Foods Brand, raises Seed Funding from Multiply Ventures

Nutty Yogi, the clean-label health food brand, today announced raising Rs 50 million in Seed funding led by Multiply Ventures.

Nutty Yogi offers a range of over 200+ healthy and organic food products across categories like daily essentials, healthy snacking, condiments, breakfast mixes, and immunity-building products.

Pallavi Gupta, founder of Nutty Yogi said, "Healthy and nutritious eating and the need to nourish oneself is a growing trend. However, the gap we identified in the market was that the consumers are being made to make a selection between either health or taste as there is no brand that offers the goodness of health with a no-compromise taste experience. With our strong R&D, we also made sure that consumers did not need to alter their existing pallets to meet their health goals. Since our launch, we have created a group of loyal and repeat consumers and created a robust pipeline of products and are now a complete AM to PM health food brand."

The Bengaluru-headquartered company currently selling through all popular e-commerce market places and their own website www.nuttyyogi.com will use the raised funds to expand its footprint beyond a direct-to-consumer model, launching in major brick and mortar retailers across the country Since its launch the company has served and made a million consumers healthier and looking to extend its reach to all states of India

This investment and association with Multiply Ventures and the team, offer a very strategic state of mind for Nutty Yogi as they have a lot of heart for the brand and its mission.

Sanjay Ramakrishnan, Partner at, Multiply Ventures said, "We are absolutely aligned with the mission of Nutty yogi and that is to make organic, healthy food accessible to a large set of consumers. One of the easiest ways to stay healthy is by eating right. This seems simple and straightforward but the challenge is to find all kinds of products that meet a consumer's needs & palette. We believe Nutty Yogi has a chance to fulfil the gap and be the brand of choice. The company has grown well and that too profitably. This is rare to see in a VC bull market. We are excited to partner with Pallavi and the team in building Nutty Yogi."

Nutty Yogi believes that 'backward is the new forward' when it comes to food. The brand takes a step back in time to preserve the good old-fashioned goodness of nutrients while adding a dash of convenience that makes it relevant in our times. With a wide variety of staples, snacks, condiments and meal-add ons, they are committed to making every meal nutritious, delicious and of course with the help of ancient wisdom and every grandmother's stamp of approval.

Multiply Ventures is a thesis driven, early-stage VC fund focused on consumer tech. The vision is to invest and support ambitious entrepreneurs who are embarking on launching products and services, that serve the large Indian consumption basket very early in their journey.

For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor