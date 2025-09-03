NUVOCO Vistas announces its expansion plans in the East

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India's trusted building materials company and the fifth largest cement player, in terms of capacity, announced its expansion plans in-line with its business strategy. The Company has been working on multiple projects to achieve sustainable growth, with the aspiration to diversify its market reach and footprint.

Enhancing cement grinding capacity by 4 MMTPA in the East with an investment of

~INR 200 crores

The Company is strengthening its presence in the East by expanding cement grinding capacity through a new mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant, complemented by series of debottlenecking projects at Jojobera, Panagarh, and Odisha Cement Plants. Including a new mill, the Company plans to add 4 MMTPA of grinding capacity through equipment upgrades, process improvements, and internal debottlenecking initiatives by the end of FY2026-27. Key timelines include additional capacities of ~1 MMTPA during the Q3 of FY2025-26, followed by ~2 MMTPA by the end of FY 2025-26 and ~1 MMTPA during FY 2026-27. With these enhancements, Nuvoco's cement capacity in the East will rise by over 20% within the next one and a half years, increasing from 19 MMTPA to 23 MMTPA.

Adding Competitive Advantage by Completion of existing enhancement projects

Nuvoco has been consistently focusing on upgrading its manufacturing facilities to stay ahead of market needs and serve its customers better. The Company has completed several internal projects that enhance its competitiveness and processes, including a new coal unloading and clinker loading wagon system at the Sonadih Cement Plant, which reduces rake handling time by ~50%. Additionally, the Odisha Cement Plant Railway siding will enable seamless rail transport of raw materials and cement to new markets, reducing freight costs. Collectively, these initiatives are expected to lower operational costs, improve plant capacity utilization, and reinforce Nuvoco's ability to deliver competitively and sustainably with greater access to Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha markets.

On this momentous occasion, Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. said, "With cement demand in India estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7-8% in FY2025-26, we are well-placed for a growth trajectory in the long run. Our recent acquisition of Vadraj Cement Limited, coupled with these strategic investments in augmenting our existing facilities, is a testament to our relentless pursuit to continue our leadership position in the East while acquiring higher market share in the West and North Markets."

He further added, "At Nuvoco, our growth journey is deeply aligned with our commitment to sustainability. With the planned capacity enhancement, we are strategically increasing the share of blended cement which will help us to serve our customers with more sustainable choices. By improving our Clinker-to-Cement ratios, we expect to reduce CO₂ emissions considerably. This initiative reinforces our vision of building a safer, smarter and sustainable world with a stronger market presence."

About Nuvoco Vistas:

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited ("Nuvoco / The Company") is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world and among the leading players in East India with strong presence in North and West India. Nuvoco started its operations in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan, and further acquired Lafarge India Limited, which entered India in 1999 and Emami Cement Ltd. in 2020 and Vadraj Cement Limited in 2025. Furthermore, the Company plans to add 4 MMTPA of grinding capacity through equipment upgradation, process improvements internal debottlenecking initiatives and an additional mill. With this, the Company is on track to achieve 35 MMTPA cement capacity by the end of FY2026-27, consolidating its position as India's 5th largest cement group in terms of capacity for long term. The Company reported INR 10,357 Cr. in total revenue from operations in FY25.

Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio in three business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM).

Nuvoco's Cement product portfolio includes - Concreto, Duraguard, Double Bull, PSC, Nirmax and Infracem brands that offer a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC). Nuvoco's RMX business possesses a pan India presence and offers value-added products under Concreto (Performance concrete), Artiste (Decorative concrete), InstaMix (ready-to-use bagged concrete - the first-of-its-kind in the industry), X-Con (M20 to M60) and Ecodure (Special green concrete) brands. It is also a proud contributor to landmark projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela), Aquatic Gallery Science City (Ahmedabad), Metro Railway (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai), and among many others. Nuvoco's MBM product portfolio, under the 'Zero M' brands, comprises construction chemicals, tile adhesives, wall putty and cover blocks. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies gaps in the marketplace and offers innovative products to meet customer requirements.

Know more about the Company on to www.nuvoco.com

For more information, contact the Company at india.communications@nuvoco.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor