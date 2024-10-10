Nuziveedu Seeds Launches NWS-2194 Badshah: The First Privately Developed Research Wheat Variety Notified by Govt. of India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Nuziveedu Seeds is proud to announce the launch of NWS-2194 Badshah, the first-ever wheat variety developed by a private research and development team Notified and released in India for central zone. This superior wheat variety is designed to offer farmers high yield potential, excellent disease resistance, and also it is a climate resilient variety, ensuring increased productivity and profitability.

With a potential yield of up to 75 quintals per hectare, NWS-2194 Badshah provides 2-9 per cent of yield advantage over other varieties. It is highly resistant to rusts and wheat blast, making it a reliable option for farmers facing disease challenges. Its bold, amber-colored grains with strong gluten content ensure excellent chapatti-making quality and higher market returns.

NWS-2194 Badshah is adaptable to various climatic zones, including Gujarat, South Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana states. The variety performs well in both irrigated and restricted irrigation conditions, offering farmers stable performance even under heat stress.

Nuziveedu seeds limited invite all wheat farmers to adopt this game-changing variety and benefit from its exceptional qualities.

