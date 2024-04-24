Nvidia acquires GPU software provider Run:ai likely for $700 million

New Delhi, April 24 Graphics chip giant Nvidia on Wednesday said it has acquired Run:ai, a Tel Aviv-based workload management and orchestration software provider.

According to reports, the deal size could be around $700 million.

The Israeli startup offers efficient cluster resource utilisation for AI workloads across shared accelerated computing infrastructure.

The company has built an open platform on Kubernetes, the orchestration layer for modern AI and cloud infrastructure.

“Run:ai has been a close collaborator with Nvidia since 2020 and we share a passion for helping our customers make the most of their infrastructure,” said Omri Geller, Run:ai cofounder and CEO.

“We’re thrilled to join Nvidia and look forward to continuing our journey together,” Geller added.

Run:ai enables enterprise customers to manage and optimise their compute infrastructure, whether on premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments.

Nvidia said its DGX and DGX Cloud customers will gain access to Run:ai’s capabilities for their AI workloads, particularly for large language model deployments.

Nvidia's accelerated computing platform and Run:ai’s platform will continue to support a broad ecosystem of third-party solutions, giving customers choice and flexibility.

