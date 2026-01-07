Nvidia announces full production of Vera Rubin AI platform with TSMC chips

Taipei [Taiwan], January 7 : Nvidia's new AI computing platform makes a leap with new TSMC-made chips as the company moves into full production of its latest technology. Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang introduced the supercomputer platform on Monday, which features six concurrent chips manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). According to a report by Focus Taiwan, the rollout marks a strategic departure from the company's previous development cycle of releasing only "one or two chips" at a time.

Speaking during his keynote speech at the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Huang confirmed that the platform, named Vera Rubin, reached the production stage. "If Vera Rubin is going to be in time for this year, it must be in production by now. And so today I can tell you that Vera Rubin is in full production," the report quoted Huang.

This transition follows a roadmap first teased during Huang's visit to Taiwan in August 2025, where he confirmed the designs were "taped out" at TSMC.

He explained the necessity of this multi-chip development by citing the rapid growth of the industry. He said more than one or two new chips needed to be developed in a world where AI models are growing 10-fold, and the tokens generated are increasing five-fold annually.

"It is impossible to keep up with those kinds of rates ... unless we deploy aggressive extreme co-design, innovating across all the chips, across the entire stack, all at the same time," the report quoted Huang.

The Vera Rubin suite includes the Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, NVLink 6 Switch, ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, BlueField-4 DPU, and Spectrum-X Ethernet Switch. These components succeed the Blackwell architecture and utilize TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer process.

The flagship system of this platform is the Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72, a liquid-cooled supercomputer weighing nearly 2 tons. The platform honours American astronomer Vera Rubin, whose work provided evidence of dark matter.

Efficiency gains provided by the new system include a reduction in inference costs to one-seventh of the Blackwell platform. It also reduces the GPU count required for training Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) models by 75 per cent. Huang previously described the Rubin as "revolutionary" because all six chips were new designs.

"Leading AI labs, cloud service providers, and system builders, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Google, and Microsoft, are expected to be among the first to adopt the new platform, the company said in a press release on Monday. Meanwhile, another Taiwanese company, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn), is said to be the main manufacturer of AI servers using Nvidia's Rubin platform," the report said.

