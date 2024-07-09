Nykaa Unveils the Much-Awaited Winners of the 'Best in Beauty Awards'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 9: In a dazzling celebration of beauty and self-expression, Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination, is thrilled to announce the winners of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards. Over two months, nearly one lakh votes were cast by Nykaa's customers spotlighting their favorite brands these awards are dedicated to consumer choice and their love for all things beauty!

The one-of-its-kind digital Beauty Awards recognise the creme de la creme of beauty that have set benchmarks in innovation and quality across 42 categories within hair care, skincare, makeup, fragrances, bath & body and more. The Nykaa Best In Beauty Awards is not just about honoring the best products, but a celebration of the lifestyle that embraces beauty in all its forms.

Besides a massive number of consumer votes that poured in, an expert panel of jury comprising Jahnvi Kapoor, Namrata Soni, Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Yianni Tsapatori, Naina Bhan, Nandini Bhalla, Malvika Sitlani, Vaishnav Praveen and Anchit Nayar rigorously evaluated the entries.

The Awards represent Nykaa's commitment to democratizing access to the finest beauty and personal care products for its customer base of over 25 million. Offering the widest assortment of 3,000+ beauty brands, Nykaa remains the ultimate go-to destination, delivering an unmatched blend of authenticity, quality, and convenience that is strongly fortified with education, content and personalisation.

Commenting on the awards, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty said, "As we announce the winners of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, we celebrate not only the excellence of these outstanding products but also the trust and loyalty they inspire in consumers. Nykaa has always been at the center of shifting consumer trends. We have seen cult-favorites and timeless products quickly becoming beauty staples and at the same time, seen emerging brands creating products that go viral. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our brand partners who are leading the way in innovation to meet the evolving consumer needs..Congratulations to all winners and for their well-deserved recognition."

Explore the full list of winning products and celebrate your favorites and discover some new ones! All award-winning products are available for purchase on Nykaa.com, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best in beauty as recognized by the most discerning judgesbeauty aficionados themselves!

* Category: Makeup

Blush: Pixi on the Glow Cream Blush-Fleur

Compact + Powder: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Refillable - Medium

Compact + Powder: Lakme Absolute White Intense Wet & Dry Compact

Concealer: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer-Medium

Eye Brow Enhancers: E.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil-Deep Brown

Eyeliner + Kajal: Lakme Eyeconic Kajal

Eyeshadow: Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Foundation: Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation-128 Warm Nude

Highlighter: MAC Strobe Cream-Pinklite

Lip Oil/Tint: Kay Beauty Hydrating Lip Oil Gloss

Lipstick: MAC Matte Nude Lipstick-Mehr

Liquid Lipstick: Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick-Lippy

Mascara: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara-Very Black

Nail Polish: Nykaa Unicorn Potion Nail Enamel Polish

Primer: Nykaa Cosmetics Prep Me Up! Face Primer

Setting Spray: MAC Prep + Prime Fix+

* Category: Skincare

Anti-Ageing Product: Innisfree Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule With Hyaluronic Acid

Anti-Ageing Product: Dermalogica Super Rich Repair Face Moisturiser

Eye Cream: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum

Face Wash & Cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Lip Balm & Mask: LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry EX

Makeup Remover: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

Mask & Peel: The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Moisturizer: Clinique Moisture Surge

Night Cream: Dot & Key Retinol + Ceramide Night Repair Cream

Serum: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

Serum: COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Sunscreen: Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen

Toner: Plum 3% Niacinamide Alcohol-Free Toner With Rice Water

* Category: Haircare

Conditioner: L'Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture 72H Moisture Sealing Conditioner

Hair Appliance: Dyson Airwrap Long Multi-Styler Prussian

Hair Colour: L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer

Hair Mask: L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Hair Mask

Hair Oil: Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Thailam Intensive Hair Oil

Hair Serum: L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum

Hair Serum: Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Serum

Hair Styling Product: BBLUNT Hot Shot Heat Protection Hair Mist

Shampoo: Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil and Lavender Shampoo

* Category: Fragrance

Women's Fragrance: Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Men's Fragrance: Gucci Guilty Parfum For Him

Body Mist: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

* Category: Bath and Body

Shower Gel: Bath & Body Works Gingham Shower Gel

Hair Removal Product: Gillette Venus Swirl Hair Removal Razor for Women

Body Lotion: Vaseline Gluta-Hya Dewy Radiance , Serum-In-Lotion

Body Lotion: NIVEA 50x Vitamin C Body Lotion with SPF 15

* Category: Ayurveda

Hair: Nyveda Hair Growth Treatment Oil (Revive My Roots)

* Category: Favorite Men's Brand

Serum: The Man Company 40% Vitamin C Face Serum

Here's what some winning brands have to say:

"We are thrilled to see two of our brands, Innisfree and Laneige, receive the prestigious Nykaa's Best In Beauty Awards. We are grateful to Nykaa for this honor which acknowledges our commitment to deliver exceptional beauty experiences around the world. Both of our brands focus majorly on hydration and barrier repair. With Nykaa's extensive reach across the country including metro as well as tier-II and tier-III cities, this award will significantly help us expand customers' awareness and appetite for our brands. We are excited to leverage Nykaa's vast network to make our brands easily accessible to consumers further enhancing the Korean Beauty presence and position in the Indian beauty market." said Paul Lee - Managing Director & Country Head of AmorePacific India

"We are thrilled and grateful to receive this recognition from Nykaa in their Best in Beauty Awards for our COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance skincare solutions that resonate with Indian consumers. The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has won the hearts of users with its unique formulation, harnessing the power of snail mucin to provide intense hydration, soothing properties, and skin repair benefits. Its lightweight texture and impressive results have made it a staple in many skincare routines across India. Our partnership with Nykaa has been instrumental in expanding COSRX's reach and consumer awareness throughout the country. Together, we've not only grown our brand but also played a part in shaping the evolving beauty landscape in India, introducing K-beauty innovations like our snail mucin essence to a wider, discerning audience. We're excited to continue this journey, bringing more revolutionary skincare solutions to our Indian customers." said, Sanghun Jun, CEO - COSRX

"The Advanced Night Repair Serum is the #1multi-recovery serum for nighttime skin renewal, revered by skincare enthusiasts worldwide for its transformative formulation. We're delighted with the recognition by Nykaa and Indian consumers, which honors Estee Lauder's legacy of innovation and excellence in skincare."- said, Team Estee Lauder India

"Thrilled to have received this incredible recognition from Nykaa! Winning the Best in Beauty Award in the hair oil category for Kama Ayurveda's Bringadi Thailam is truly a moment of joy for us. Consumers love the Bringadi Thailam because it effectively addresses prevalent hair concerns such as hair fall, dandruff, and thinning backed by clinical trials making it a trusted choice for all hair types. The Oil has been part of the 9 products with which our brand started in 2002, and it continues to remain a best seller due to its powerful Ayurvedic formulation and clinical efficacy. Our partnership with Nykaa has significantly elevated our brand's visibility and accessibility, allowing us to reach a broader audience of beauty enthusiasts across India. Together, we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality, Ayurvedic beauty solutions that resonate with our customers' evolving needs," said Vivek Sahni, Founder and Chairman at Kama Ayurveda.

For further information, visit here!

NYKAA

At Nykaa, we share one vision- to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day. Born out of a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, the Nykaa journey began in 2012 as a digitally native, consumer-tech company. Falguni Nayar's entrepreneurial leap with Nykaa, tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include lifestyle and B2B by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore.

Over the years, Nykaa has steadily captured the hearts of Indian consumers, ushering visits to both its online and 187 offline destinations and building loyal communities through engaging and educational content. Nykaa continues to build its house of brands with a sharp focus on innovation and consumer delight. Beauty brands such as Kay Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Wanderlust and fashion brands such as Nykd, Gajra Gang, Likha, RSVP and Pipa Bella, have become household names, as they consistently deliver on inspiration and high performing products to the consumers.

Nykaa's unwavering commitment to authenticity and customer centricity has made it the retailer of choice for international brands entering India. Nykaa's Global Store, a gateway into the world of coveted international brands, leverages the company's proven supply chain and marketing capabilities to offer a truly seamless shopping experience.

For its role in building India's beauty and lifestyle retail markets, Nykaa has been awarded several Indian and International accolades and was proudly featured in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List.

For media queries, please contact pr@nykaa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor