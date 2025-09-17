Nykaaland Rolls Out the Pink Carpet in Delhi-NCR, Marking its Capital Debut this November! Tickets NOW LIVE

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: We heard you, Delhi! Nykaaland, India's biggest beauty playground, is coming to give you the ultimate beauty experience you truly deserve! After two successful editions in Mumbai that brought over 40,000 beauty lovers together, Nykaaland is finally landing in Delhi-NCR from November 7th to 9th, 2025, for its third edition. Co-produced by Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination, and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, this is a major shoutout to Delhi-NCR's ever-evolving, trendsetting beauty scene - because we know you don't just follow beauty, you live it.

The three-day festival at NSIC grounds, Okhla, Delhi NCR will bring the best of global beauty, insurgent homegrown heroes, and viral breakout beauty brands together under one roof, seamlessly intertwining music, culture, and creativity, all blooming in full glory in one immersive experience. Tickets are now live and yours to grab, exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination.

Delhi-NCR is the perfect backdrop, a thriving hub of beauty insiders and passionate newcomers who crave cutting-edge trends and authentic artistry. Here, the discerning audience is ready to embrace the next wave of beauty innovation, making it the ideal stage for Nykaaland's immersive beauty experiences.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nykaa Beauty said, "We are proud to bring Nykaaland to Delhi-NCR in response to the overwhelming demand from the capital's passionate beauty community. Having inspired a transformative movement in Mumbai, our entry into Delhi marks a significant milestone in our journey. It reflects our vision to take experiential beauty beyond commerce and into the community, making it an ideal setting for immersive masterclasses, exclusive product launches, and meaningful brand-to-consumer interactions. By collaborating with BookMyShow Live, we are strengthening our ability to deliver experiential beauty at scale. This expansion is not just about geography. It is about celebrating a national beauty ecosystem that thrives on innovation, creativity, and community. Nykaaland in Delhi is poised to become a lasting cultural touchpoint for beauty in India."

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Branded IPs, BookMyShow, said, "With Nykaaland, we set out to build an experiential platform that goes far beyond beauty, curating a cultural playground where artistry, music and community come alive. After two blockbuster editions in Mumbai, the move to Delhi-NCR was a natural progression. The capital is not only a dynamic hub for fashion and beauty but also a melting pot of diverse voices and discerning audiences who shape trends for the country. Expanding Nykaaland here allows us to create a truly national stage for beauty experiences at scale, while deepening our connect with audiences who are eager for immersive, world-class showcases. This is the next step in our vision to build Nykaaland into a defining movement in the global live entertainment and beauty landscape."

One festival, zero beauty FOMO!

This year, Nykaaland is bringing together over 60 global and Indian beauty brands, handpicked to make your wildest beauty dreams come true. From couture powerhouses and cult classics to Seoul's skincare secrets and India's own icons, if it belongs on a shelf, in a reel, or on your moodboard, it's finally here, your chance to touch, test, and try it all in one festival.

The Designer Drop: Runway to Vanity

For the first time at Nykaaland, fashion's most powerful names make their beauty debut. YSL Beauty, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, Rabanne, and Carolina Herrera bring their couture touch to makeup and fragrance. Global disruptors and cult favorites like TIRTIR, MILK Makeup, IT Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, and Supergoop! deliver formulas that have redefined beauty trends worldwide. From bold couture reds to dewy skin-perfecters, latte palettes, and high-shine glosses, this is where luxury meets next-gen obsession, ready for you to swatch, spritz, and make your own.

Your One-Way 'Ticket to Seoul-ful' Skin!

K-beauty lovers, buckle up. The AmorePacific family arrives in full force with Laneige, Innisfree, Etude, Sulwhasoo, Aestura, Ryo, and Mise en Scène, bringing everything from cloud-skin bases to glossy haircare. Disruptors and cult faves like Pyunkang Yul, TIRTIR, Beauty of Joseon, ROUND LAB, TonyMoly, Dr. Althea, Celimax, House of HUR, Parnell, Arencia, Anua, Torriden, Biodance, DALBA, and VT Cosmetics are here with viral must-haves and under-the-radar obsessions. This lineup proves K-beauty always stays ahead of the curve.

Cult to Coveted: Shelf Stars IRL

From OG icons to insurgent beauty disruptors, your feed's most-wanted brands are finally at your fingertips. e.l.f. Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Cetaphil, Olay, Avène, Bath & Body Works, L'Occitane, Lancome, L'Oreal Professionnel, Ducray, AVEDA, Ikonic, Minimalist, Daily Life Forever52, Wishcare, and Dream Beauty bring viral lip oils, gloss-skin bases, latte palettes, and salon-grade hair heroes straight off the grid and onto your vanity.

Homegrown Icons: Made in India, Made for the World

India's beauty vanguard takes center stage. Kay Beauty, Simply Nam, Minimalist, ThriveCo, RENÉE Cosmetics, Moi by Nykaa, Swiss Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, Pink Polqa, LovETC, Daily Life Forever52, Naturali, Sammmm, Dot & Key, Shills Professional, Wishcare, Ikonic, and more prove that local beauty is truly legendary. From science-backed skincare to pigment-pushing D2C disruptors, these homegrown voices are shaping the future of beauty.

Masterclasses: Hands-On with Bollywood's Beauty Mavericks

Want red carpet-ready skin, sculpted eyes, or on-the-go glam that actually turns heads? At Nykaaland, you don't just watch, you get the VIP pass to Bollywood's beauty secrets. Learn Namrata Soni's bridal magic, Daniel Bauer's gloss hacks that change your whole vibe, Mehak Oberoi's foolproof everyday glam tricks, and Meera Sakhrani's legendary IT bridal techniques that make every wedding look insta-famous. These sessions aren't just demos, they're your chance to swatch, play, experiment, and slay like the pros.

From bridal perfection to statement red carpet moments and skin-first minimal makeup, this is where you level up your beauty game. Get your tickets before they sell out!

Music, Immersive Experiences, Beauty, Culture, and Food

Headlining the music stage are genre-bending powerhouses. Prateek Kuhad is bringing the ultimate switch-up, from heartbreak anthems like 'Cold/Mess' and 'Kasoor' to feel-good sing-alongs that turn a crowd into a chorus. Sharing the spotlight is Jonita Gandhi, the pop chameleon whose voice jumps effortlessly from Bollywood bangers to viral chart-toppers with hits like 'What Jhumka', 'Chellamma', and 'Arabic Kuthu'. But the real game-changer? The one and only Panjabi MC, the global icon who made 'Mundiyan To Bach Ke Rahi' a cross-continental anthem. When those legendary beats drop, expect the dance floor to erupt. Keeping the vibe electric all night are DJ MoCity, Dynamite Disco Club Soundsystem, Nida, Gini, and Dot.

Grab your pass to the biggest beauty playground now

Snag your single-day General Access (GA) pass if you're popping in for one day, or go all out with a three-day season pass for nonstop beauty, music, and experiences. Rolling with your squad? The Fab Four pass gets you and three friends full access, so you can explore, swatch, and slay together. And for those ready to level up, the Namrata Soni Masterclass comes with guaranteed seating and full festival access, your backstage pass to bridal glam secrets and insider tips.

Beyond the beats, Nykaaland is a multisensory celebration, think interactive art installations, cultural showcases, gourmet food stations, and over 500 beauty icons. From rubbing shoulders with Bollywood A-listers to learning from industry experts who live and breathe the craft, every corner of the festival promises discovery. And with more reveals still to come, the anticipation is only building.

Over the past two editions, Nykaaland has distributed over 5 million product samples and welcomed 8000+ beauty lovers into hands-on masterclasses led by some of the biggest global names in the industry. From makeup icons like Patrick Ta, Sofia Tilbury, Romero Jennings, and Yianni Tsapatori to Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Manushi Chhillar gracing previous editions, the festival has become synonymous with immersive experiences and celebrity-fueled excitement.

With headline performances by global artists like Jay Sean, HRVY, and Yung Raja, alongside homegrown sensations Ritviz, Kayan, Oaff & Savera, and Gurbaxx, Nykaaland effortlessly blends the worlds of beauty, fashion, and live entertainment.

As Nykaaland lands in the capital, it marks a bold new chapter in its evolution as a national cultural phenomenon - one that reflects India's growing appetite for beauty and lifestyle experiences that are aspirational, inclusive, personal, and joyfully interactive. Bigger, bolder, and bloomier than ever before, Nykaaland is redefining how India celebrates beauty.

Follow @Nykaaland on Instagram for more!

At Nykaa, we share one vision- to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day. Born out of a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, the Nykaa journey began in 2012 as a digitally native, consumer-tech company. Falguni Nayar's entrepreneurial leap with Nykaa, tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include lifestyle and B2B by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore.

Over the years, Nykaa has steadily captured the hearts of Indian consumers, ushering visits to both its online and 187 offline destinations and building loyal communities through engaging and educational content. Nykaa continues to build its house of brands with a sharp focus on innovation and consumer delight. Beauty brands such as Kay Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Wanderlust and fashion brands such as Nykd, Gajra Gang, Likha, RSVP and Pipa Bella, have become household names, as they consistently deliver on inspiration and high performing products to the consumers.

Nykaa's unwavering commitment to authenticity and customer centricity has made it the retailer of choice for international brands entering India. Nykaa's Global Store, a gateway into the world of coveted international brands, leverages the company's proven supply chain and marketing capabilities to offer a truly seamless shopping experience. For its role in building India's beauty and lifestyle retail markets, Nykaa has been awarded several Indian and International accolades and was proudly featured in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List.

Launched in 2007, BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (founded in 1999), is India's leading entertainment destination with global operations and the one-stop shop for every entertainment need. The firm is present in over 700 towns and cities in India and works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers. Over the years, the company has evolved from a purely online ticketing platform for movies across 7,000 plus screens, to end-to-end management of live entertainment events including music concerts, live performances, theatricals, sports and more, all accomplished at par with global standards. Some of the key properties that BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, has brought to its markets over the past few years include Lollapalooza India, Bandland, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Ed Sheeran: +-=/x Tour, Maroon 5, Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour, Post Malone's debut India show at the Feeding India concert, U2's The Joshua Tree Tour, NBA's debut games in India, Disney's Aladdin, Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR as also international artists such as Justin Bieber to name a few.

BookMyShow is invested in providing the best user experience, whether on-ground or online and to that effect, launched BookMyShow Stream, India's largest home-grown transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform hosting award-winning and critically acclaimed content from around the world, complementing its cinemas business. BookMyShow also houses India's most extensive organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket and Movie Mode, impacting tens of millions of users and the industry at large. With continued support from marquee investors like TPG Growth, Stripes Group, Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), Accel and Network18, BookMyShow has constantly demonstrated category leadership, growing beyond India with operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE and Sri Lanka. BookMyShow is also committed to society at large, by way of BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, dedicated to enriching lives through the transformative power of music and the performing arts.

