Nykaa's Annual Pink Friday Sale Is Back With The Year's Biggest Deals! Grab up to 50% off on 2100+ beauty brands starting 4 pm on 23rd November

New Delhi [India], November 24: The biggest beauty sale of the year is back as Nykaa's annual Pink Friday Sale starts on 23rd November, with deals and steals that are bigger and better than ever. So get ready to step into the beauty-verse with deals that are out of this world, going up to 50% off on over 2,100 brands, including hot favorites such as Huda Beauty, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, Lakme, Maybelline New York and L'Oreal Paris. With the widest selection of 100% authentic products, ranging from international bestsellers and iconic collaborations to runway trends and homegrown staples, all with the added bonus of free shipping and easy 15-day returns, Nykaa is the destination to be at! Expect amazing 1+1 deals from loved brands, interactions with the biggest Indian influencers via Nykaa Stream, exclusive treats and early access for Nykaa's Prive Platinum and Gold members!

If you are a Nykaa Prive Platinum or Gold member, then you get early access to the best curations and deals a whole 24 hours early on 22nd November from 4 PM onwards! And if you are a new user, you can get an additional 20% off on your purchases.

Talking about the sale, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, says "We are excited to bring India's biggest annual beauty festival to shoppers this season. Nykaa's flagship Pink Friday sale has become much-awaited over the years, witnessing tremendous customer engagement and brand love. With leading international brands offering deals for the very first time, we are thrilled to be the ultimate beauty destination for millions of consumers online and across our 165 stores. From luxury international cult favorites to homegrown bestsellers, Pink Friday promises to cater to all kinds of beauty shoppers, further solidifying Nykaa's position as a premier destination for unparalleled beauty experiences."

Here's a special sneak peek into the jaw-dropping deals that await you on the other side of your phone screen!

* Best Luxury deals: Charlotte Tilbury, the iconic luxury makeup brand from the UK, is offering a whopping 25% markdown on its entire selection, you can grab the most iconic palettes from global bestseller Huda Beauty at a flat 50% off. This is also your chance to grab the always-in-demand M.A.C and Clinique at up to 20% off and get freebies on Estee Lauder and a buy-1-get-1 on Bobbi Brown

* Everyone's favorites: L'Oreal Paris is offering up to 35% off, Maybelline is at 45% and L'Oreal Professionnel is giving away free minis on purchases of Rs1199+

* Most-loved: Bestsellers from Lakme and Nykaa Cosmetics are at up to 50%. Colorbar has a stellar buy-1-get-1 free and so does the globally trending e.l.f. Cosmetics on their makeup range

* Superstar brands: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Anomaly is doling out hair essentials at a buy-1-get-1-free offer, and Katrina Kaif's own Kay Beauty has a solid 40% off for shoppers. Your favorite skincare brands have some great deals too! Dot & Key is offering up to 30% off on its goodies. Plum, on the other hand, has a markdown of FLAT 30% on its complete range! There isn't a better time to stock up on skincare staples from The Ordinary with buy 2 pick 1 free

Shop with your favorite stars

The stars have aligned and how! Over 1000 influencers will be going live during the sale, bringing audiences their best picks. Watch as your faves such as Dolly Singh, Shezaan Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aashna Shroff and Tarini Peshawaria bust out their top beauty picks. Head to the Nykaa app to see our very own Nykaa army giving away daily goodies and stellar tips on the hot picks this sale.

Play to win!

Make your Pink Friday adventure not only fabulous but also filled with surprises! Spin the wheel for a chance to unlock exclusive discounts, test your beauty brand knowledge with a quiz, and roll the dice for an opportunity to snag coupons redeemable during the sale. Pro tip: Keep checking the app and website for daily offers, flash sales and cracking combos.

Skincare kits

For the first time ever, this sale brings you three exclusive multi-brand skincare kits, curated with Nykaa's expertise, based on consumer inputs. Each kit is packed with cult skincare products to address specific skincare concerns. You can buy these not just to elevate your holiday gifting but also to save big bucks as you spoil your loved ones (or yourself)! So look out for these kits named:

* Nykaa Trend, Set, Go!

* Nykaa Goodbye Breakouts!

* Nykaa Glow On kits

Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale also extends to great deals on Nykaa Fashion. So, fasten your seatbelts and prepare for landing on the beauty runway, Nykaa Pink Friday goes live on 23rd November! As an extra bonus, consumers can get an extra 10% off on HDFC transactions.

